How to get the perfect DIY nails that look salon worthy

The perfect at-home manicure tips and tricks / Getty

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Whether you don’t have time to head into the salon or are simply looking for ways to cut back on your beauty spending, doing your own nails is worth pursuing!

It used to be that if you didn’t want to spend money at the salon to get a professional manicure, your only DIY manicure option was regular nail polish, which likely didn’t turn out as you’d hoped. However, now salon-worthy alternatives are everywhere, the options are endless with press-on nails, gel and quick dry polishes - it can be hard to know where to begin.

Whether you prefer a fast nail solution or a perfectly sculpted Insta-worthy manicure, we’ve rounded up the best at-home nail products to help you on your DIY nail journey. Our manicure guide will help you nail the perfect style for you from the comfort of your own home.

Press-on Nails

Press-on nails have come a long way and they may not seem long-lasting, but hear us out, these fake nails are making a huge comeback for a reason. Many brands have mastered the art of luxury press-on nails that look like you’ve had them done at the salon, minus the commitment and cost. In fact, press-on nails are often the quickest and easiest manicure of the group.

Once they’re pressed on, you can look forward to a 1-2 weeks’ worth of wear, if not more depending on your lifestyle. Plus, since they’re not painted like traditional manicures, you won’t have to worry about layering the polish to achieve the desired colour and there is no chance of chipping or smudging during the process.

Tip: Investing in a stronghold nail glue is the key to avoiding nails coming off before their time. However, if you have a rogue nail pop-off, it’s super easy to reapply, just add glue and press it on and your nails are as good as new.

Instant Mani Blossom Pink Press On Nails Set -$32

Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails To Die For - $21

Basic Manicure

Natural-looking nails are in, so first master the naked nail trend and start out with simple nudes. Opting for a natural colour means if your nail painting technique still needs some work, you have a bit more wiggle room for error than you would with a bright or dark colour. Just make sure that whatever you do you spend ample time letting your nails dry under the fan to avoid those dreaded dings on the way out.

Tip: A topcoat is essential, so next time you think about skipping it to save time remember that it’ll not only protect your fresh manicure from chipping and add shine, but it will also significantly lengthen the wear time of your polish.

OPI Nail Lacquer Sheers Baby Take A Vow 15ml - $20.99

OPI Rapidry Top Coat 15ml - $29.99

DIY Gel Manicure

Impossibly shiny and practically indestructible, plus the fast-dry technology means all you need to do is paint, cure and then head straight out the door without worrying about chipping or smudging your fresh gel manicure. While this option requires more commitment product-wise, the finish is worth the cost.

Before you attempt an at-home gel mani, you need to make sure you are equipped with the right supplies. While getting started may seem pricey if you’re a regular salon gel nail girl those appointments add up pretty fast, so just remind yourself that while the upfront cost may seem steep long-term you’ll be saving money in no time.

Gelish Complete Intro Starter Kit - $220 (Includes LED Nail Dryer)

* Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.