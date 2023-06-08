How to find your signature scent

Our favourite signature scent perfumes in 2023. Photo / Getty

The fragrance you wear can speak volumes about your personal style, even more so than your clothes. Have you considered what kind of vibe your signature scent is giving off?

Some individuals prefer using the same fragrance every day, while others enjoy varying their scents. Regardless of your preference, the perfume you choose can reveal aspects of your personality, as fragrances possess unique qualities that attract people to them.

A signature perfume is a scent that others associate with you. It not only helps others recognise you, but it also harmonises perfectly with your body chemistry. This fragrance enhances your mood, improves your day, and occasionally earns you a compliment or two. Additionally, it can assist in defining your identity, projecting your personality, and reflecting your preferences in perfumes.

Here are our favourite suggestions to help you find your perfect new signature scent.

Spicy Scents

A spicy scent is renowned for its enigmatic character, as it reacts uniquely to every individual’s skin. A modern take on a classic spicy scent often features lively citrus notes, florals, wood, and amber, flawlessly exemplifying a more intentional and sophisticated style. there are tons of amazing new spicy scents on the market so we have meticulously chosen a curated collection of spicy fragrances, each possessing a captivating charm.

Billie Eilish EDP 30ml - $78

Glasshouse Midnight in Milan Eau de Parfum - $109

Fruity Scents

Fruity perfumes usually burst out with ripe, fresh edible fruity notes that feature the scent of fruits ranging from citrus to strawberry, a fruity scent is almost always uplifting and flattering. As we mature, we tend to transition from sweet tropical fragrances to more refined choices because we may feel it’s more appropriate. Nevertheless, sophisticated fruity perfumes do exist, here are our top picks that offer a modern take on the classic fruity scent.

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Yellow Dream - $129

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris EDP - $132

Floral Scents

Floral scents are the epitome of the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic, we’re not talking about overpowering sugary scents, but rather the kind that smells like a fresh summer’s day. If are drawn to simple yet romantic scents, such as the delicate fragrance of roses, the sweet aroma of gardenias, and the gentle fragrance of lilacs, you’ll love our picks. These fragrances are the perfect reflection of your love for all things beautiful and your appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Marc Jacobs Perfect - $164

Kate Spade EDP - $89

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)



