December’s here and Christmas is just around the corner; it’s the season for enjoying delicious festive meals with family and friends. We’ve curated a collection of Christmas meal kits that can make this festive season extra special. These packages offer a variety of delectable dishes, both savoury and sweet, perfect for creating special moments around the dining table.

For every budget

Whether you’re aiming for a lavish meal or seeking a more budget-friendly option, we’ve curated our top choices for different needs and budgets. My Gourmet Christmas Meal Kit from My Food Bag ($339.99) presents a sophisticated three-course meal paired with three carefully chosen sides, promising a culinary experience of exquisite tastes and flavours.

On the other hand, if you’re searching for a more affordable yet delicious option, Bargain Box ($92.79-$207.99) provides everything necessary for a stress-free and flavourful Christmas meal.

For every diet

There are Christmas meals offering delightful options for all, ensuring a memorable holiday feast that can cater to various dietary needs. Dive into premium meats and succulent cuts with a Christmas kit from The Meat Box ($169.95-$319.95). You can also get the all-veggie package from My Food Bag ($31.66-$219.99) that caters to plant-based preferences.

For any number of guests

Hello Fresh ($34.99-$179.99) offers a flexible dining package for gatherings ranging from small, intimate dinners to lively groups of six. This box is all about ease and freshness, serving up perfectly portioned, farm-fresh ingredients along with mouthwatering recipes, delivered straight to your door. Whether it’s a date night for two or a festive dinner with a bigger crew, this box has you covered. And here’s the cherry on top: you can snag up to $175 off, making every meal not just delicious, but also a steal.

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.