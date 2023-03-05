Do eyelash serums really work? Here are our favourites!

While makeup can certainly do wonders in transforming your look, there’s a limit to what it can achieve on its own. That’s where eyelash growth serums come in!

While they have been around for a while, their popularity has surged in recent years, thanks in no small part to the power of social media influencers. Their enthusiastic testimonials and stunning before-and-after photos have convinced many people to give these serums a try.

So how do eyelash serums work? Eyelash serums are packed with nourishing ingredients that can help to boost the health and appearance of your lashes over time. These ingredients may include vitamins, peptides, and other growth-stimulating compounds that work together to improve the length, thickness, and overall condition of your lashes. Unlike other lash-enhancing options such as false lashes, extensions or lash lifts that demand more frequent maintenance, an eyelash serum can help to stimulate natural lash growth. With regular use, you can expect to notice that your lashes become thicker, longer, and more voluminous than ever before.

If you’re interested in learning more about which lash serums are worth considering, keep reading. We’ll be sharing our top picks for the best products that can help you achieve your dream lashes.

Flash Amplifying Lash Serum 2ml - $55

Flash Eyelash Serum is a lash conditioning serum that dramatically enhances lash length and fullness within weeks by repairing and conditioning your lash follicles. And the best part? This vegan and cruelty-free product lets you feel good about your purchase while achieving the perfect lashes! Buy Now

LiLash Eyelash Conditioning Serum - Demi Size - $107

LiLash, yet another formula that tops the charts, is made up of a blend of natural, vegan, and paraben-free ingredients. This exceptional formula not only has panthenol but also contains biotin, which plays a crucial role in promoting healthy hair growth. Buy Now

Maybelline Lash Sensation - $27

Looking for an affordable option? Look no further! This option fits the budget without compromising on quality ingredients. Loaded with arginine, acid proteins, and pro-vitamin B5, this product proves that you don’t need to break the bank to get great results. Buy Now

RevitaLash Advanced Serum 2ml - $127

The lash serum that Meghan Markle swears by. This high-end option is formulated with BioPeptin complex, this lash growth serum conditions and strengthens your lashes while creating a natural curl in the growth pattern of the lashes. Buy Now

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum 3ml - $61

Rapidlash trending serum can help you achieve longer, darker, and denser lashes in just eight weeks of daily use. It contains a special blend of peptides, biotin, panthenol, and pumpkin seed extract. Buy Now

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)