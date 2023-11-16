Black Friday: special offers from Spark

Time to upgrade the tech in your life? Spark is giving Kiwis great discounts on leading brands like Samsung, Oppo, UE and more.

Shoppers looking to secure high-quality goods at a competitive price know Black Friday is the time to do just that, and the retail calendar event has become a fixture for Kiwi households.

Spark offers a wide range of tech year round, with the latest in smartphones, home entertainment, audio and more — and with a range of Black Friday offers, you’ll find everything you need for the home, commute, leisure and more in one place, at pocket-friendly prices. Upgrade your current device, supercharge your home, or try something new for the first time, it’s all there at Spark, and with interest free payments available for items over $199*, it’s easier than ever to get what’s on your wish list. And of course, when investing in new technology, it helps to turn to the experts, which you’ll find at Spark stores around Aotearoa.

LG C3 65″ OLED TV - $4999, down from $6199 (a saving of $1200)

A stylish addition to your at-home entertainment system. The display is impressive, with a large 65-inch screen in beautiful 4K, it will give you rich contrast, true blacks and excellent dynamic range to bring all your favourites to life. These can be found easily thanks to the pre-loaded apps like Netflix and YouTube. Now that puts the smart in Smart TV. And to sweeten the savings, you’ll receive an LG SC9S Soundbar (worth $1649) free when you purchase the LG C3 65″ OLED TV — enhancing your entertainment experience with superior sound. To see more, watch from 9 minutes 50 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

LG Eclair QP5 Soundbar - $899, down from $1299 (a saving of $400)

With its modern, compact design, the LG Eclair QP5 Soundbar will slide easily into your entertainment set-up. Thanks to Spark, this price drop is permanent while stocks last, making accessing superior sound (it harnesses the processing power over your TV and uses AI Sound Pro to optimise its audio) easy. To see more, watch from 10 minutes 45 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

JBL Partybox On-the-Go - $479.96, down from $639.95 (a saving of $159.99)

Fittingly for Black Friday, Spark has dropped the price of this fun gadget’s black colourway by 25 per cent, making an at-home karaoke night easier than ever. And with two microphones, Kiwis can dive into classic duets and harmonise (or make their best attempt at it). This is one for the budding instrumentalists too; the JBL Partybox On-the-Go allows you to connect a guitar to the speaker for a full jam session if the mood strikes. To see more, watch from 8 minutes in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

JBL Live 660NC Headphones - $199.95, down from $269.95 (a saving of $70)

If me-time is what you’re after, tuning out the noise with some high-quality headphones is simple thanks to this offer from Spark, which sees the black and white colour options of JBL’s Live 660 Headphones on sale for a very appealing price. Wireless technology means freedom from tangled cords (for up to 50 hours thanks to JBL Live 660 Headphones impressive battery life) while it’s very clever Adaptive Noise Cancelling innovation can be switched up to your needs, whether that’s focusing in on a podcast, tuning out unnecessary noise on your commute or unwinding at home while you enjoy some relaxing tunes. Sounds good to us. To see more, watch from 9 minutes 04 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

UE Wonderboom 3 – two for $199, down from $179.90 each (a saving of $160.80)

Want to take your music with you and enjoy it with everyone? That’s the idea that made UE famous, and its latest release, the UE Wonderboom 3 offers a new generation of audio technology, with famously good bass and stereo sound. This dustproof device isn’t only waterproof — it can be submerged for up to 30 minutes — it floats too! Making it a must-have for soundtracking your summer.

Boasting 14 hours of battery life, pack this hardy little speaker for a camping trip or a long day under a beach umbrella. And to prove two are better than one, the team at Spark has bundled it (in black, blue or pink colourways) for its Black Friday offer — whether you want to sort your Christmas gifts early, or you need one for the house and one for the office or bach, or maybe you just want to pair two speakers for the ultimate stereo sound, this will be music to your ears. To see more, watch from 11 minutes 56 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends January 1, 2024, or while stocks last.*

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 - Comes with a free Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet Stick Vacuum when purchased on a $70 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan

Samsung has been flipping the playbook on smartphones, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the latest in personal devices, offering PC power from your pocket. More than a phone, its huge screen and innovative foldability — not to mention a professional-grade camera for selfies — make it a good work option (multitask with its multi-screen function) and a great gaming console whether you’re on your commute or the couch. And to give you more time to enjoy your new Galaxy Z Fold5 (and less time doing housework) Spark is giving shoppers a free Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet Stick Vacuum, worth $1599, when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 on a $70 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan. To see more, watch from 6 minutes 44 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Comes with a free Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet Stick Vacuum when purchased on a $70 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan

This smartphone is the latest addition to Samsung’s popular Galaxy range. Featuring a two-day battery life and the fastest chip yet, it also serves up “Nightography” mode to enhance your photos at all hours of the day, even in low light, and double the resolution on its wide-angle camera. Purchase this device from Spark (on a $70 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan) and you’ll receive a free Samsung Bespoke Jet Pet Stick Vacuum valued at $1599. To see more, watch from 5 minutes 53 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

OPPO Find N2 Flip - Enjoy $100 off and a free UE BOOM 3 when purchased on a $45 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan

Proving folding phones really are the future, this option from OPPO gives you an improved viewing experience for whatever you’re scrolling thanks to its generous 6.8″ OLED display. Fold it up to a pocketable size and you can handily still take selfies and check notifications. For Black Friday, Spark is offering two rewards to customers investing in an OPPO Find N2 Flip; purchase this device on a $45 or above Pay Monthly Mobile plan and you’ll enjoy $100 off the device’s retail price and a free UE BOOM 3 in black, valued at $279. To see more, watch from 4 minutes 44 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Ends November 27, 2023, or while stocks last.*

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel & Pedals Set - $499, down from $699 (a saving of $200)

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel & Pedals Set will take your gaming up a gear with its dynamic duo of sensitive steering and precision pedals for a realistic racing experience from the comfort of your lounge. Not only is Spark dropping the price for Black Friday, but it’s also throwing in a G923 Shifter (valued at $99.90) for free. To see more, watch from 2 minutes 42 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Available November 17-20, or while stocks last.*

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (Bluetooth, 44mm) - $349, down from $499 (a saving of $150)

After a stylish smartwatch? Thanks to Spark you can strap one on your wrist for only $349. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 gives users a personalised health experience that spans steps, heart rate and even sleep, so you’ll always be in tune with what your body’s doing. A popular idea for Christmas gifting, this clever little device is also a great way to start your year on a mindful track. To see more, watch from 18 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Available November 17-20, or while stocks last.*

UE Hyperboom - $399.90, down from $699.90 (a saving of $300)

This hot speaker delivers exceptional sound quality and unbelievable bass thanks to its six built-in speakers. It also boasts a battery life of up to 24 hours, so you better start building a playlist to match (it can also be used to enhance your TV’s sound via the Optical or AUX ports. To see more, watch from 1 minute 37 seconds in our video above. Buy Now.

Available November 17-20, or while stocks last.*

With Black Friday discounts this good, and offers limited to stock availability, if you’re looking to enhance the technology in your life, head into your local Spark store and talk to an expert, or shop the full range from the comfort of your home (or wherever you are) with ease on Spark.co.nz

*Spark terms apply, interest-free payment terms and credit criteria may apply. Must be an active Spark Pay Monthly mobile or Broadband customer to qualify. Minimum $99 deposit may apply, subject to credit checks. Spark interest free payment terms apply.