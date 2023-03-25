Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Selection

Best Baby Gadgets for Parents in 2023

2 mins to read
Must have baby gadgets to make life easier

Must have baby gadgets to make life easier

In today’s day and age, parenting has been revolutionised by advancements in technology, and the world of baby gadgets has come a long way.

Gone are the days when parents had to rely solely on their instincts to ensure their baby’s wellbeing. Today, a vast array of innovative baby gadgets is available, catering to every parenting need. From state-of-the-art baby monitors that let you keep a close watch on your little one while they sleep, to forehead thermometers - there’s a gadget for almost every aspect of parenting. Moreover, these cutting-edge baby gadgets are meticulously crafted to alleviate the challenges and stresses that come with raising a child, making the journey of parenting more comfortable, convenient and hassle-free.

Parents can now rest assured that they have access to the best tools to make the journey of parenthood a little easier and a lot more enjoyable.

Haakaa: Baby Nail Kit - $24

Yogasleep Dreamcenter - $79

VTech BM2700 Safe & Sound Video & Audio Baby Monitor - $149

Philips Avent Microwave Steam Steriliser Set - $79.99

Brica In-sight Mirror - $29

Shnuggle Bath - Dark Grey - $78

Oricom Infrared Forehead Thermometer - $109

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Selection