Top trending makeup and hair looks to try this party season

Beauty Essentials Party Season Must Haves/ Iryna Veklich

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

The festive season has arrived, which means your calendar is most likely overflowing with extravagant events. From waterfall waves to glowy blush and glossy lips - getting ready is an event all on its own.

The holidays are the perfect time to go full glam, but you don’t have to go all out just because you’re going out. While many of the most popular looks of the year are all about being bold, extra, and glittery, 2022 has also been the year that minimalism is trending. Popular beauty brands such as GHD, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Benefit Cosmetics have launched brand-new products that you’ll want to get your hands on this festive season.

So we’ve rounded up the best hair and makeup looks, products, and tips to help you mentally prepare for this party season. Here’s how to recreate three showstopping party looks.

Look 1: 90′s supermodel waves

GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush - $320

If you want trending 90′s supermodel waves without the Dyson price tag, the GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush is a great option for you. Since its launch in August, the brush has earned sell-out status because it’s easy to use and produces voluminous, waterfall waves, helping you perfect your holiday style in no time. Buy Now from Sephora NZ





Redken Triple Take 32 Hairspray - $39.99

The Redken Triple Take 32 is the perfect hairspray for people who hate using hairspray. This salon-quality product gives hair a long-lasting body while protecting it from frizz and humidity leaving your hair feeling natural and not stiff. A little goes a long way and the fresh scent is pleasant and subtle. Buy now from TheMarket

Look 2: glowy blush and glossy lips

Benefit Cheek Party Package Palette - $70

Blush contouring is the latest trend to give your face more dimension. Consider using a darker blush on the contour of your cheeks, then sweep the lighter shade where you usually apply highlighter, right on top of your cheekbones for a nice lifted look. The Benefit Cheek Party features two blush shades and their iconic dandelion highlighter shade, perfect for nailing a glowy blush look. Buy now from Life Pharmacy

Tip: For the ultimate glow try spraying some setting spray directly onto your blush or highlighter brush before applying it to your cheeks.

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss - $28.99

It’s no secret that glosses have been making a huge comeback this year. The viral Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss feels instantly hydrating thanks to the hyaluronic acid and it’s super shiny yet comfortable on the lips. This affordable gloss adds a plump shimmery sheen without that tacky feeling. Buy now from Countdown NZ





Look 3: jewel-toned smokey eye

Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette - $99

Create an eye-catching full glam look using rich mattes and high-reflect shimmers. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Palette is beautifully innovative and can be used wet or dry to deliver a gorgeous colour payoff that won’t budge. This confidence-evoking versatile palette is highly pigmented and easy to use. Buy now from Sephora NZ

Tip: Do your eyeshadow before the rest of your makeup for a clean, polished look. To achieve the perfect wing without eyeliner, clean the excess eyeshadow fallout using your favourite primer on a cotton bud, this will remove the shadow and act as a primer for your concealer.

Ardell Naked Lash 424 - $16.99

False lashes add instant drama without the commitment of lash extensions. These barely-there lashes have an invisible band for a lightweight natural look. The cat eye shape will elongate your eyes making them look lifted and defined. Buy now from Life Pharmacy

Tip: Don’t forget to trim them first if they don’t fit your eye shape. If you struggle with lash application, or your lash corners won’t stay down, try cutting the lashes in half and applying the inner corner and outer corner as two separate sections.







