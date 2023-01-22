At Home Workout Essentials / Getty Images

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Overcrowded gyms can be a motivation killer, that’s why it’s important to equip yourself with the tools you need to stay active at home.

With New Year’s resolutions in full swing, working out is non-negotiable for many in January. However, gym memberships can be a budget’s worst nightmare, with busy schedules and overdue fees for a membership you don’t have the time to use.

Investing in budget-friendly active equipment that you can use anywhere you go is the perfect way to ensure you stay on track to achieving your fitness goals this year.

Make working out affordable and hassle-free with these must-have home fitness essentials for under $50.

Fitness level aside, if your goal is to tone your body resistance bands are a great way to start. Studies conducted by the Sage Open Medicine Journal show that training using resistance bands provides similar strength gains to using conventional gym equipment.

Our favourite is the Aim’n resistance band set because it offers three varying levels of difficulty at a low price, plus they come with a super cute carry bag! - Buy Now

LiveUp Sports Kettlebell 10kg - $49

A kettlebell is the ultimate workout tool! Build strength, endurance and balance all at the same time. A study conducted by Harvard Medical school revealed that using kettlebells can also help improve posture long-term.

Our favourite is the LiveUp Sports kettlebell because not only is it a stylish and versatile addition to your home gym, but it’s also functional and durable. - Buy Now

Cotton On Body Yoga Mat - $34

Yoga mats aren’t just for the downward-facing dog, they’re to protect your joints from impact against a hard floor. They are essential for doing any sort of groundwork, whether that’s stretching, ab workouts, Pilates, or yoga.

Our favourite is the Cotton On Body yoga mat because not only is it affordable, but it also comes in a bunch of vibrant colours and patterns. - Buy Now

Torpedo7 Olympus Hex Dumbbell 5kg - $34

With fancy new gizmos coming out claiming to be the next best fitness craze, sometimes it’s best to just stick with the classics! If you’re looking to build strength without the frills you can upgrade any workout with a dumbbell or two.

Our favourite is the Olympus Hex Dumbbell because it comes in a range of affordable sizes and the rubber coating means your floors will remain unharmed during those tougher sessions - Buy Now





LiveUp Sports Anti-burst Swiss Ball - $39

When creating the perfect at-home workout, versatility is key. A Swiss ball offers endless variation to your workout and it’s a fun dynamic way to quickly increase your core strength, balance and flexibility.

You can incorporate a stability ball in nearly any type of workout to challenge your core and take your workout routine to the next level. - Buy Now



