When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from October 8 to October 13. Six days of incredible deals.
What deals are taking place right now?
Here’s a list of our top picks on the best deals.
Best electronic deals
28% off Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $143.33 down from 198.99
34% off Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, $254.44 down from $387.78
38% off ROVEC Humidifier & Oil Diffuser Top Fill 4L Water Tank, $82.76 down from $133.21
32% off Power Strip with Long Extension Cord - 5M, $37.77 down from 55.59
31% soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $76.43 down from $111.06
23% off Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones, $272.03 down from $355.56
16% off PlayStation 5 Console (Slim), $742.22 down from $888.83
Best health and wellness deals
38% off Burnnove Massage Gun Muscle Massager, $54.54 down from $88.88
36% off Philips OneBlade 360 Face+Body PRO Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, $127.77 down from $198.89
33% off Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer, $554.44 down from $832.22
60% off Braun Silk Expert Pro IPL Hair Removal for Women and Men,$471.28 down from $1165.56
58% off Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Fragrance Free Body Wash, $13.68 down from $32.22
31% off Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum, $25.26 down from $36.67
Best home and kitchen deals
50% off Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll, $303.33 down from $611.10
50% off ECOVACS DEEBOT T20e Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $1110 down from $2221.11
50% off Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $443.33 down from $887.78
58% off Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Remote 2200Pa, $188.78 down from $444.43
55% off Philips Essential Air Fryer 4.1L, $98.89 down from $221.11
48% off Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL, 7.2L 16-in-1 Air Fryer, $261.11 down from $498.89
36% off Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, $709.99 down from $1110.00
42% Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro, $129.99 down from $222.21
21% off Takeya Originals 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $53.54 down from $67.87
29% off KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $28.68 down from $40.20
39% off Zinus Swirl Cool Gel Convoluted Memory Foam Air Flow Mattress Topper, $74.17 down from $121.11
50% off SHARPAL 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife and Scissors Sharpener, $22.21 down from $44.43
14% off Panasonic 32L 1100W Inverter Sensor Microwave Oven, $332.22 down from $387.78
How to join Amazon Prime
How to join:
- Visit Amazon: Head to Amazon.com.au.
- Start your trial: Look for the “Start your 30-day free trial” button.
- Enter details: Provide your payment information and shipping address.
- Enjoy Prime: Your trial begins immediately. If you love it, continue your membership with a monthly or annual fee.
What are the benefits you get when you sign up to Amazon Prime?
*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.
*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.