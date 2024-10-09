Advertisement
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: A complete guide to the best deals

5 mins to read
Expect insane discounts on all your favourite brands. Photo / Christian Wiediger, Unsplash

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the exclusive shopping event that’s not to be missed, has officially started. Expect insane discounts on all your favourite brands including ECOVACS, Instant Pot, Bose, LEGO and more. As a Prime member, you’ll have access to incredible deals on everything from electronics and home goods and much more. Not a Prime member yet? You can sign up here.

Amazon stocks almost everything and better yet, can get it to your door in a hurry. Whether you’re looking for the latest tech gadgets, home essentials, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone.

Before we jump into all of the deals, let’s quickly run you through everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is a six-day shopping event that runs from October 8 to October 13 and offers Prime members exclusive access to incredible deals on a vast array of products. We think it’s like the Black Friday sales, but happening twice a year instead of once, filled with discounts on everything from tech gadgets to home essentials. To take advantage of these amazing offers, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Ready to join the Prime club and shop these incredible deals? Sign up for Amazon Prime here.

You can jump straight to the deals here. Please note: Prices and stock availability can change during the sale period.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from October 8 to October 13. Six days of incredible deals.

Check out the latest Amazon deals happening right now.

What deals are taking place right now?

Here’s a list of our top picks on the best deals.

Best electronic deals

28% off Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $143.33 down from 198.99

34% off Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, $254.44 down from $387.78

38% off ROVEC Humidifier & Oil Diffuser Top Fill 4L Water Tank, $82.76 down from $133.21

32% off Power Strip with Long Extension Cord - 5M, $37.77 down from 55.59

31% soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $76.43 down from $111.06

23% off Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones, $272.03 down from $355.56

16% off PlayStation 5 Console (Slim), $742.22 down from $888.83

Best health and wellness deals

38% off Burnnove Massage Gun Muscle Massager, $54.54 down from $88.88

36% off Philips OneBlade 360 Face+Body PRO Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, $127.77 down from $198.89

33% off Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer, $554.44 down from $832.22

60% off Braun Silk Expert Pro IPL Hair Removal for Women and Men,$471.28 down from $1165.56

58% off Aveeno Skin Relief Gentle Fragrance Free Body Wash, $13.68 down from $32.22

31% off Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum, $25.26 down from $36.67

Best home and kitchen deals

50% off Shark Cordless Vacuum With Self Cleaning Brushroll, $303.33 down from $611.10

50% off ECOVACS DEEBOT T20e Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $1110 down from $2221.11

50% off Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $443.33 down from $887.78

58% off Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Remote 2200Pa, $188.78 down from $444.43

55% off Philips Essential Air Fryer 4.1L, $98.89 down from $221.11

48% off Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL, 7.2L 16-in-1 Air Fryer, $261.11 down from $498.89

36% off Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, $709.99 down from $1110.00

42% Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro, $129.99 down from $222.21

21% off Takeya Originals 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $53.54 down from $67.87

29% off KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $28.68 down from $40.20

39% off Zinus Swirl Cool Gel Convoluted Memory Foam Air Flow Mattress Topper, $74.17 down from $121.11

50% off SHARPAL 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife and Scissors Sharpener, $22.21 down from $44.43

14% off Panasonic 32L 1100W Inverter Sensor Microwave Oven, $332.22 down from $387.78

How to join Amazon Prime

Experience the ultimate online shopping and streaming experience with Amazon Prime.

Enjoy the perks of fast, free shipping on millions of items, a vast library of movies and TV shows, and exclusive deals like Prime Day.

How to join:

  1. Visit Amazon: Head to Amazon.com.au.
  2. Start your trial: Look for the “Start your 30-day free trial” button.
  3. Enter details: Provide your payment information and shipping address.
  4. Enjoy Prime: Your trial begins immediately. If you love it, continue your membership with a monthly or annual fee.

What are the benefits you get when you sign up to Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is your ticket to a world of perks. From lightning-fast deliveries that make your wish list a reality to binge-worthy entertainment that’ll keep you hooked, Prime has it all.

Sign up here


*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.

