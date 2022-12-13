Affordable Christmas table decor ideas and themes

Christmas table holiday decor / Getty

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Your dining table tends to take centre stage on Christmas day, so grasp this festive season with both hands and create the perfect setting everyone will be talking about.

The holidays are a unique time of year that most of us look forward to and simultaneously dread at times. All of the festivities can be overwhelming, but what makes Christmas special is the people we spend it with. Hosting Christmas should be fun, so we’ve curated some ideas to take some pressure off deciding on decor.

Whether you prefer a traditional style or a modern aesthetic, we’ve got options for everyone from coordinated colour schemes to Christmas classics. Whatever your theme, taste or budget, these ideas will elevate your Christmas day. We’ve rounded up the most popular holiday ideas from Pinterest to bring you the best affordable Christmas table decor ideas.

Style 1: The Charming Traditionalist

For many, the holidays are about embracing and preserving traditions. From green accents and a natural rustic style, charming traditionalism is trending.

Redcurrent LED Townhouse White - $25

Delight guests and set the tone for an elegant Christmas with these white LED townhouse ornaments. Buy now from TheMarket





Mini Christmas trees are a delightfully subtle yet effective way to enhance any table. Buy Now from TheMarket

IKEA Candlestick Holders, Set of 3 - $39

Candlesticks are a timeless, sophisticated centrepiece that will create height and add refined lighting to your table. Buy Now from Urban Sales





Style 2: Golden Glamour

The best Christmas decor is the kind that matches your vibe, meaning you don’t have to stick with red and green if that’s not your aesthetic. Nothing says glam quite like gold embellishments.

Fererro Rocher Tower - $26

The iconic gold Fererro Rocher tower is a classic delicacy, perfect for sharing during any party season. Buy Now from Countdown NZ









Wonderland Table Tree 60cm 35 Led - $18

Add a golden twinkle to your festive festive table decor with the Wonderland Table Tree. Buy Now from The Market





Style 3: Minimalist Elegance

If you want to get into the Christmas spirit but aren’t into going over the top, minimalist elegance may be the way to go.

Cotton On USB Vibe String Lights - $19.99

String light lanterns will add understated charm to any table setting. Buy Now from Cotton On NZ





Christmas isn’t complete without Christmas crackers. However, they don’t have to be bright and obnoxious: these luxury Christmas crackers are more glamorous than garish and include a sustainable wooden alternative to generic wasteful toys. Buy Now from Countdown NZ











