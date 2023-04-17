5 affordable cordless vacuum cleaners worth trying

Make cleaning less of a chore with these affordable cordless vacuums

Wireless vacuums are a marvel of modern technology, providing unparalleled convenience that transforms the typically arduous task of cleaning into a more manageable and even enjoyable experience.

The sheer freedom of being unencumbered by a cord is a revelation, allowing you to effortlessly move from one room to the next without the hassle of constant unplugging and searching for a closer power outlet. Cordless vacuums have come a long way; with long-lasting batteries and powerful motors they are transforming the way we clean. These vacuums are also remarkably lightweight and compact, taking up minimal space and allowing you to easily reach difficult areas such as underneath couches and car seats.

Whether you prefer the versatility of a stick vacuum or the portability of a handheld car vacuum, we’ve curated a list of our favourite wireless options that are sure to revolutionise your cleaning routine.

Kogan MX11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - Now $219

With an anti-allergen filter that traps up to 99.97 per cent of fine dust and allergens, this vacuum will help you achieve pristine floors effortlessly. The Detachable li-ion battery lasts up to 45 minutes and the LED screen displays power, mode and more! Buy Now

Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $249

This RoboVac provides 100 per cent hands-free cleaning. It glides underneath beds and sofas with ease. Plus it cleans up to 100 minutes per charge, so you get to enjoy a completely clean home from a single charge! Buy Now

Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner - $59

This handy vacuum copes with complex environments, equipped with a suction nozzle and brush it handles tight corners well and can even clean up rubbish. The battery lasts from between 15-30 minutes so this option is better for small spaces and quick clean-ups. Buy Now

Kogan: MX8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - $169

Get brilliant, sparking clean floors with minimum fuss. The Kogan MX8 moves seamlessly from carpets to hard floors. Plus the detachable li-ion battery lasts up to 45 minutes. Buy now

Eufy Handheld Vacuum Cleaner H30 Infinity - $329

This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop allows for a simple and versatile clean. However, be mindful that it only offers up to 20 minutes of run time so if you have a larger space to clean it may not be the most suitable option. Buy Now

