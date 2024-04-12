Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / World

Top tips for navigating misinformation during democracy’s biggest year

By Mark Broatch
5 mins to read
Lessons from science can be applied to everyday life. Photo / Getty Images

Lessons from science can be applied to everyday life. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: From Algeria to Venezuela – and 38 other countries – four billion people – half the world’s population – are voting in general elections this year, making 2024 democracy’s biggest ever year. NZ Listener of October 9, 2021, physicist Jim Al-Khalili provided rational advice for everyday living – much of which can be applied to making sense of the world and its politics.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener