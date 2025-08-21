Advertisement
Listener

Release die Hunde! Why Germany has gone to the dogs

Cathrin Schaer
By
Europe correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The Berliner's best friend. Photo / Getty Images

In Berlin, dogs are welcome almost everywhere, something that surprises – then delights or horrifies – visitors from abroad, including from New Zealand.

Observing how dogs are treated in Germany, a friend in Auckland complained she was once forced to leave a cafe because of her dog. “I mean, our

