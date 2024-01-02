Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Paul Thomas’ 2023 sports quiz

By Paul Thomas
Quick Read
In 2022, New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko finished on top of the LPGA’s money list (based on season’s earnings). Where did she finish in 2023? Photo / Getty Images

In 2022, New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko finished on top of the LPGA’s money list (based on season’s earnings). Where did she finish in 2023? Photo / Getty Images

Latest from The Listener