Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Young Green candidate’s bid to swap local politics for the national stage

By Alana Rae
3 mins to read
Rinse and repeat: Tamatha Paul says aspiring politicians need stamina. Photo / Supplied

Rinse and repeat: Tamatha Paul says aspiring politicians need stamina. Photo / Supplied

Tamatha Paul’s first experience of politics was being neglected by it.

The now 26-year-old Wellington city councillor grew up in Tokoroa, South Waikato. She remembers not understanding why her parents were working 50-60 hours a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener