Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Jane Ussher’s political portrait of Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi

2 mins to read
Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Jane Ussher

Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Jane Ussher

This is an online exclusive story.

Jane Ussher was the chief photographer for the New Zealand Listener for 29 years. It was the role that defined her celebrated career; she has been a key player

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener