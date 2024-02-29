Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Law & Society: Newsrooms must put regaining trust at the top of their agenda

By David Harvey
4 mins to read
A properly functioning Fourth Estate in which rests public trust and confidence is a critical element in the structure of democratic institutions. Photo / Getty Images

A properly functioning Fourth Estate in which rests public trust and confidence is a critical element in the structure of democratic institutions. Photo / Getty Images

The 2023 “Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand” report finds that general trust in the news and news brands continues to erode. The report, compiled by the AUT Research Centre for Journalism, Media and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener