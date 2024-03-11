Advertisement
Military-style camps for youth can be a good thing - but the name needs to be given the boot

By Christine Fernyhough
4 mins to read
Instilling self-respect, self-responsibility and respect for others can divert young people from a life on the dole, writes Christine Fernyhough. Photo / Getty Images

The government is bringing back “military-style academies” – colloquially known as boot camps – to help young serious offenders turn their lives around. Police Minister Mark Mitchell has pointed to the success of the Limited

