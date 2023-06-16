Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Phillip Schofield was cancelled for being gay, not his affair

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Fallen from grace: TV presenter Phillip Schofield. Photo / Getty Images

Fallen from grace: TV presenter Phillip Schofield. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: It’s hard to account for the unending fuss over one-time New Zealander Phillip Schofield.

For decades a popular British television presenter, latterly as one of those confected TV breakfast show “couples”, he now stands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener