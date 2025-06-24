Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Call me Leo

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Pope Leo XIV: Marketable everyman. Photo / Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV: Marketable everyman. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

Anyone who says the Catholic Church is not modernising is simply not paying attention.

First inkling for this writer (a cultural though not necessarily observant Catholic) was the incidence of senior Irish priests – most aged 80 if they were a day – live-streaming the Irish remembrance ceremony for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener