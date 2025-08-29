Veteran photographer’s favourite moments at this year’s NZ Fashion Week

Rachel Spillane has been capturing New Zealand Fashion Week since 201, and 2025 marks her comeback after the Covid hiatus.

It started with shooting a Trelise Cooper show. “I was hooked right there and then,” she recalls. That zeal only intensified in 2016 when she won a Fashion Week photography competition.

“There’s something addictive about shooting a live runway show. The thrill is hard to explain but it makes your blood tingle, your pulse race, and your heart beat faster as you take in the crowd arriving around you, the buzz of the music as it builds and the show comes to life.”

Her is always ready on the button to capture precious images.

“The photography rise/pit is like coming home to my comfort zone, full of familiar faces, a nod here and there. We all look out for each other. It has been such a privilege and pleasure to be behind the lens once more.”

Here are eight favourite moments from NZFW 2025.

NZFW Opening show: Into the Archives featuring two decades of New Zealand style. Ribbon embellished jacket from iconic NZ fashion designer Annie Bonza sourced from @gojo_store from 90s over a @karenwalker dress (2003) with a @yumeibrand bag (2025). Photo / Rachel Spillane

Karen Walker and Adidas: Life with Obstacles. Finnish hobby-horse champion Ada Filppa; hair by Shark Beauty; creative stylist Sara Allsop. Photo / Rachel Spillane

Claudi Li: ADifferent Place and Time… Hair and makeup Liz Hyun and Kelly Manu. Photo / Rachel Spillane

Zambesi: Instrumental S26. Hair by Shark Beauty. Photo / Rachel Spillane

Zambesi: Instrumental S26. Hair by Shark Beauty. Photo / Rachel Spillane

Zambesi: Instrumental S26. Hair by Shark Beauty. Photo / Rachel Spillane

Taylor: Shadow Play. Hair by Danny Patohair and D&M Hair Design. Photo / Rachel Spillane