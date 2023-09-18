Sophia Crestani was killed at an Otago student party in 2018. Photo / Supplied

In 2018, Sophia Crestani was like many other first-year university students – excited about her next chapter when she ventured from her Wellington home to the University of Otago to study mathematics and statistics. She had never been a big drinker, and her father remembers driving around North Dunedin – heartland student quarter – and feeling worried about leaving Sophia in such an environment.

In October of her second year, Sophia was killed, age 19. She was caught in a stairwell crush at an overcrowded flat party. It was the university’s most high-profile alcohol-related event.

Four years on, her parents, Bede Crestani and Elspeth McMillan, are part of a multi-faceted attempt to try to address the infamous Otago University drinking culture. The Sophia Charter includes initiatives to run sober events at the university, make flat parties safer, educate party organisers about the risks of alcohol-related harm and bring back a student bar so drinking can be supervised.

“We have a culture in New Zealand where we worship alcohol, but we worship it in the wrong way,” says Crestani. “Young people drink alcohol to get completely wasted. There’s a lot of peer pressure to drink that much and I think if you actually sat them all down, 90% of them would go, ‘I don’t really actually enjoy it, I don’t want to be doing it, but I do it because it’s kind of seen as the expected thing’.”

Sophia was in Year 11 when she first asked her parents if she could take alcohol to a party. Elspeth phoned the hosting parents and told them her daughter would not be drinking. “The mother was so surprised,” says McMillan. “She was asking, ‘Why? They’re all going to do it anyway.’”

Sophia was moderate with alcohol, but it’s the wider drinking culture Crestani and McMillan are concerned about. “The government needs to make some serious changes to look after people first and the [alcohol] industry second,” says Crestani.

The University of Otago agrees. Its director of student services, Claire Gallop, says that while the number of alcohol-related harm incidents has dropped over the past three years thanks to more surveillance by Campus Watch and other initiatives, there is only so much it can do.

Otago representatives have had multiple discussions with the government about alcohol-related harm and have “pulled all the levers” they can, says Gallop. “More safeguards require changes to legislation.”

Universities can’t close private parties or limit alcohol swilled away from bars. The students association, OUSA, has been looking for a site for a student bar since the last one, Starters, closed in 2021 because of issues with the building. “A huge issue is that alcohol is so much cheaper at off-licences and it is hard for the bars to compete,” says OUSA chief executive officer Debbie Downs. “We kept our alcohol prices low when running Starters because it wasn’t a money-earner for us. But you still cannot ever compete with off-licences and there are so many of them.

Bede Crestani and Elspeth McMillan: “Look after people first". Photo / Hagen Hopkins.

“If a group of young people want to go to the supermarket and grab a few boxes of beer and take it back to their flat and drink to excess, there’s no rules broken and nothing illegal about what they’re doing. But we need a venue so we can show them they can have a great time, listen to music, and they can feel good the next day. There is a better way and we need to grow that culture again.’’

Harlene Hayne was the university’s vice-chancellor when Sophia died. Now at Curtin University in Perth, she is proud to be patron of the Sophia Charter and calls Crestani and McMillan “two of the bravest people I have ever known”. Hayne reiterates the efforts made by the university to mitigate harm before and after the tragedy of Sophia’s death.

“I think we need to be very clear about the problem here,” says Hayne. “The problem is alcohol – a powerful drug that is readily and cheaply available in New Zealand. It is sold in the same place where we buy milk and bread. Excessive alcohol consumption has become normalised for university students and for many members of the wider community. Public drunkenness is common, not only in Dunedin, but in other places like Courtenay Place in Wellington and in Queenstown.

“What is now required is an all-of-government approach. Laws need to change. Access needs to change. When I was at Otago, New Zealand had the opportunity to increase the purchase age for alcohol from 18 to 20. It failed to seize this opportunity. Perhaps it is time to try this again. Although many people don’t want to hear this, prohibition – a decrease in access, an increase in price – does work to decrease alcohol-related harm.

“Perhaps it is time to regulate the percentage of alcohol that can be contained in RTDs. As parents, we also need to take a cold, hard look at our own drinking. What behaviours are we modelling for our children?”