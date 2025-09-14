Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The ‘charismatic creature’ that deserves your vote for Bird of the Year

Keith Woodley
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The wrybill: its sideways-curved beak is like a Swiss Army knife. Photo / Nick Beckwith

The wrybill: its sideways-curved beak is like a Swiss Army knife. Photo / Nick Beckwith

Often, it is only the bird’s movement that will alert you. On the broad reaches of braided riverbeds, wrybills, with their grey backs and white bellies, are superbly cryptic. Among the swathes of gravel and ground-hugging plants, nests may be impossible to see. Unless the incubating bird moves. The eggs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save