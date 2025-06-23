Stars brighter than the script in Celine Song’s new film

Dakota Johnson: Utterly watchable. Photo / Supplied

Materialists, directed by Celine Song, is in cinemas now.

Past Lives director Celine Song continues her fascination with love and how to find it in this genre-spanning story of a matchmaker who is adept at finding love professionally but not personally.

Well-groomed New Yorker Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a self-possessed woman with a business-like approach to finding her clients their perfect match. Concerned with dateable men’s financials and fitness rather than notions of chemistry and charm, the material girl is nonetheless a devoted “voluntary celibate”, asserting, “I’m going to die alone – or marry a rich husband”, to which her colleague retorts: “Same thing.”

Even though we know full well that it’s character that counts, it’s hard not to be beguiled by Lucy’s genius as a veritable bride whisperer who can convince anyone to take the risk that is modern-day dating.

Despite the wistful attention of her impecunious ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans, wonderful), Lucy is charmed by Pedro Pascal’s wealthy financier, who challenges her superficial analysis and “wants to be with you for your intangible assets”. The poverty-allergic Lucy is faced with a tricky emotional choice.

Oscar-nominated Song wowed with Past Lives, her heartbreakingly astute and relatable debut feature about the reappearance of lost love.

While Song has created engaging characters here, her sophomore script is less assured as it flips from cleverly satirical to amusingly predictable. Tonally, the film doesn’t know whether it’s a romcom, a drama or, in the case of its mishandled subplot, a psychological thriller.

The idea that anyone truly believes humans are best matched on shallow calculations feels like an easy refutation, even in a world of internet falsities and social media obsession. Song’s point isn’t clear, and her well-crafted characters start to fray at the seams – there are too many “I’m just a girl”- type monologues and dashing chaps vying for Lucy’s attention.

But Johnson, Evans and Pascal are all utterly watchable, and though the story probably goes where you’d expect, the route it takes is intriguing.

Rating out of five: ★★★½