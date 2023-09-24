Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Peter Griffin: Avoiding second-hand digital duds

5 mins to read
A selection of refurbished MacBooks available in Apple’s online store. Photo / Supplied

A selection of refurbished MacBooks available in Apple’s online store. Photo / Supplied

If you’re struggling to make ends meet or are part of the “squeezed middle” we are hearing so much about, a new laptop or smartphone purchase will be hard to justify in the current economic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener