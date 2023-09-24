Peter Griffin: Avoiding second-hand digital duds

A selection of refurbished MacBooks available in Apple’s online store. Photo / Supplied

If you’re struggling to make ends meet or are part of the “squeezed middle” we are hearing so much about, a new laptop or smartphone purchase will be hard to justify in the current economic climate.

But let’s face it, these are essential devices. We need them to do our work, to study, to binge-watch Netflix, and to check our dwindling bank balances. Basically, to function as part of society, you need a computer or a smartphone, and most likely both. A lack of access to devices is a lingering facet of the digital divide in this country.

So, what are your options? I’m not a big fan of 12-month interest-free deals, which let you take your gadget home now, but still require payment in full down the track. I’m even less enthused by buy now, pay later schemes, though these sorts of finance deals are fine if you are disciplined about making the repayments – just check for any associated fees and know what penalties you’ll face if you miss a payment.

A refurbished iPhone 11 on sale at Mobile City. Photo / Supplied

Second time around

One way to save money on a gadget purchase is to opt for a refurbished device, which could save you up to 50% on its current retail price, but which comes with a few caveats worth bearing in mind. These are used devices, after all, so you’ve little way of knowing how they were treated in their past life.

What exactly does “refurbished” mean? Unfortunately, there’s no widely accepted definition.

Some companies buy used devices, clean and test them, then put them back on the market. Others will replace worn out components – a battery that’s given up the ghost, a cracked screen or badly scratched case. The price obviously reflects the greater effort more extensive refurbishment requires.

Here are five things you should keep in mind when mulling over whether to buy a refurbished device.

1. What’s the refurbishment process?: Find out exactly what the retailer has done to refurbish the device – don’t settle for generic product descriptions. For instance, smartphone refurbisher Mobile City is advertising a $589 iPhone 11 in “great condition, the front camera works but Face ID not working, all other functions tested and work perfectly”. Ask whether the battery has been replaced – there’s no point picking up a second-hand device that quickly runs out of juice.

2. Buy from reputable sellers: There are a lot of online-only merchants touting refurbished phones, and many others on Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace. Stick to well-known and trusted retailers that specialise in selling refurbished products. They are more likely to have often-stringent quality control processes and warranties. Electronics brands that offer their own refurbished stock should have higher trust – the last thing they want to do is face the backlash from saddling you with a dud. Check reviews to see how previous customers got on with their refurbed gadgets.

3. Check for compatibility: Make sure the refurbished device is compatible with the latest software updates and apps you plan to use. Some older refurbished devices may not support the latest operating systems, such as Windows 11 for PCs, or the newly released iOS 17 for Apple devices. It is important to know how long the model you are considering buying will continue to get security updates and patches. You really don’t want to be left high and dry with an insecure device.

An ex-lease Acer TravelMate laptop on sale at PB Tech – $460. Photo / Supplied

4. What’s the warranty situation?: When you buy a refurbished device, you are still covered by the Consumer Guarantees Act and the Fair Trading Act, so the product has to match the description, and you should have your expectations met in terms of how much life you expect to get out of it. But this can be a contentious issue. Some merchants offer a three-month warranty, others offer six months, and fees to extend the warranty are common. “We bought this off lease laptop online,” one reviewer of an ex-lease Acer TravelMate laptop wrote in a review on PB Tech’s website.

“It had a 3 mth warranty. It failed straight away, glitching and turning off. That was the bad.

The service dept checked and replaced it from other stock immediately with no fuss and it’s going well. That was very good,” the reviewer added. Find out about the returns policy – some merchants will allow you to send it back for a full refund within a week or 10 days.

5. Compare prices: The ticket price for refurbished computers and smartphones can vary widely. That’s down to the costs merchants face in refurbishing the devices. So, make sure you do some price comparisons, running your due diligence on the gadget’s condition. Ask for photos and don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions before making a purchase.

A selection of refurbished MacBooks available in Apple’s online store. Photo / Supplied

Refurbished device retailers – some options

Mobile City

The Auckland-based smartphone, tablet and Apple laptop refurbisher has been around since 2009 and has a good track record. Offers a standard six-month warranty, numerous buy now, pay later options and 1-2 day delivery.

PB Tech

The company has become the country’s go-to electronics retailer, with some of the sharpest pricing around. It also offers refurbished desktops and laptops that were previously leased to companies. Offers seven-day right of exchange, good shipping options, and PB Tech also has an extensive repair operation if something breaks down the line.

Apple Certified Refurbished

Apple sells refurbished Mac computers, iPads, Watches and accessories. There’s a reasonable amount of stock and Apple is very clear about what you get – the device will have a new battery installed, be thoroughly tested and cleaned. A one-year warranty applies, and you can pay extra for AppleCare, just like with a brand new device. Free shipping and finance options available. Savings are typically 10-15% on retail prices.