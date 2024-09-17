Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Moving mountains: The maunga sacrificed for the Waikato Wars

By Glenn Colquhoun
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read
Detail from The Atrocities of Rangiaowhia, by Richard Lewer, 2023, part of The Waikato Wars series. Image / Richard Lewer

Detail from The Atrocities of Rangiaowhia, by Richard Lewer, 2023, part of The Waikato Wars series. Image / Richard Lewer

Thinking of the mountain now, I remember best the redness of peeled tamarillos staining the dull grey newspaper they were murdered on. Their skins hung flail on the bench. Their black eyes rolled. I remember

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener