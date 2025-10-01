How childhood lessons on a North Otago farm are shaping new era of Kiwi financial literacy

Little did he know it at the time, but when Simon Brown spent childhood days with his dad, Doug, driving around the family’s 400-hectare farm in North Otago, he was getting an education few New Zealand kids have been privy to.

Brown grew up at the Punchbowl sheep stud, where Doug had the radio on and the business news pages open. On their trips around the farm, he would talk to his son about basic financial concepts, explaining things like foreign exchange and markets.

“I guess he was introducing me to how money impacted our business on a day-to-day basis through those conversations,” says Brown, now 35 and father to an 8-month-old son. “And then in time, when I got my first job, I was fortunate that he sort of pulled me aside and introduced me to the world of investing as well.”

That, says the accountant turned social entrepreneur, was the most he learned about money outside of his Bachelor of Commerce degree at Otago University. Brown certainly can’t recall doing anything much at school other than playing with coins and notes, learning to recognise different denominations.

Now CEO of the financial education platform Banqer, which works in New Zealand and Australian schools to teach kids about money, he says he’s not surprised that just 23% of Kiwis rate their financial knowledge as “excellent”. The figure comes from research his organisation did with insurance company Partners Life and released earlier this year.

Brown sees three main reasons why we’re so hard on ourselves about our money management abilities. Firstly, financial education has been left to chance because there’s been no consistent, systemic approach to it; secondly, money is a taboo subject for many people, and in many families, to the point that we’re almost embarrassed about financial success.

“We celebrate sporting success very loudly, but we’re relatively slow to celebrate financial or entrepreneurial success,” he says. “It’s not just silence; we knock those people down.”

Finally, the same piece of research showed that people feel they learned about money the hard way – through making mistakes with it. “I think if that’s the way you learn, you’re probably not that confident you’ve got it right. Or you’re probably not that confident that you’re the expert in the room. It sort of makes sense as to why you would characterise yourself as average.”

Brown adds that maybe there’s a cultural aspect to the way we think about finances. Our No.8 Wire mentality – the ability to be resourceful and to solve problems on the fly – makes us more likely to try to muddle through. “It’s done in real time, without that foresight about the future.”

Banqer CEO Simon Brown: New Zealanders are slow to recognise business or financial success. Photo / Supplied

Break the cycle

Banqer is one of the providers whose offerings have been used by the Retirement Commission, working with the Education Ministry, to develop the new financial education lessons, which will be part of the Social Sciences Curriculum for all school students from 2027. Brown hopes the lessons will help break what he calls a cycle of intergenerational financial literacy.

“Where there isn’t financial literacy in the home, the likelihood of there being financial literacy for the next generation is a lot lower,” he says. “So if we can break that cycle, I think we can have generational change for years or for generations to come. In terms of what that means in a practical sense, I think it’s a range of different things.

“Financial literacy encourages savings and investment; it drives greater participation in the likes of KiwiSaver. I think if we sort of look at second order consequences, most KiwiSaver funds are invested in New Zealand, domestically. An increase in KiwiSaver funds means greater local investment, economic growth, jobs, all those things.

“We also know that financial empowerment means individuals make better decisions about the likes of credit and avoiding debt traps; they take positive steps towards long-term security. I think all those things mean we’re going to see positive change on a day-to-day basis for Kiwis and also for generations to come.”

But Brown has a somewhat surprising lesson he hopes others will learn perhaps earlier than he did: Don’t just focus on the cost of something but also reflect on its value.

“My earliest memories are of having a little bit of pocket money in my bedroom. At some stage, I became a relative Scrooge with money and my sister took great delight in calling me a miser,” he remembers.

“I used to think being good with money was about holding on to every penny and squirreling it away. It was my relationship with my wife [Banqer cofounder Kendall Flutey] that helped me see that money is not just about saving. It’s also about the here and now, that it’s here to be enjoyed and to make life richer in a holistic sense. Money should serve life and not the other way around.

“I’m the type of person who will work into a shop; I’ll buy the cheapest thing and will be back 12 months buying it again because I had to throw it out. That’s something I’ve learned, to think about the value and to buy quality.”

He acknowledges that financial management is always about choices. Opt for one thing and you might have to delay another and those choices and decisions frequently involve making sacrifices.

Bringing financial education to life makes it more engaging for pupils, says Brown. Photo / Supplied

Making money fun

But being lectured about sacrifice and the limits of one’s money could make financial education irksome, so Banqer tries to make it engaging and relevant by setting up real-world simulations.

“I think historically a lot of financial education has just been a PDF printout sort of thing or the odd exercise that applied maths concepts to a financial scenario, so calculating interest maybe. That’s not exactly exciting for students so we try to bring it to life. For younger students, they’re getting to be like adults so they have their own bank accounts, they earn a fictitious wage, they pay class expenses, enrol in fictious KiwiSaver schemes, take out insurance, invest.”

It deepens engagement with financial concepts and provides an opportunity to put real-world concepts into practice without actually having to take the real-world risk.

Some 10 years ago, listening to her much younger brother, Jordy, discussing financial education at his intermediate school gave Flutey the idea to cofound Banqer. Realising his teacher, Micah Hocquard, who had recently won the Warehouse Stationery ​most inspiring teacher award, was running a classroom economy, Flutey, also a commerce graduate, contacted him and together they developed and launched Banqer.

“That conversation sort of led to a passion project for her,” says Brown. “I had a front row seat to seeing the platform that was initially created for Jordy and his class, and when I had the opportunity to get involved in that, beyond chipping in after hours, I jumped in and have been sort of part of the business ever since.”

Kendall Flutey's much younger brother, Jordy, led to her starting Banqer. Photo / Supplied

Key research findings from the Partners Life Banqer survey:

Room To Grow: Only 23% of New Zealanders rate their financial knowledge as “excellent”.

Real Money On The Table: In just the last year, nearly 1 in 3 New Zealanders (30%) lost $200 or more to avoidable fees, accidental purchases or forgotten subscriptions. For most households these everyday slip ups are costing real money.

Monthly Expenses Adding Up: More than half of New Zealanders (59%) say keeping up with monthly expenses is tough, and 44% have used credit or Buy Now, Pay Later services at least some of the time to help make ends meet.

Health Impacts: More than half of New Zealanders (54%) have lost sleep or experienced stress worrying about money, and 39% say financial stress is affecting their relationships with friends and whānau.

Lessons Learned the Hard Way: For 58% of New Zealanders, the main source of financial education has come from making mistakes.

Education Gap: While close to 84% of New Zealanders recognise the importance of financial literacy and budgeting - especially in today’s continued cost-of-living crisis – most (76%) have never had the benefit of any professional financial literacy training.