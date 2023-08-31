Four kākāpō have been rehomed on Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari near Cambridge. Photo / Peter Drury

As might be expected from an exceedingly promiscuous species, kākāpō males can get bolshie. Some immature males are a particular menace, bossing females as they try to feed and interfering with nests. That’s one reason four kākāpō that recently made an historic but slightly risky return to mainland Aotearoa were young males.

They arrived at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari near Cambridge in July with the blessing of Ngāi Tahu. Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Raukawa, Ngāti Hauā and Waikato now share kaitiakitanga of the taonga species, which is outgrowing its southern island refuges and needs new safe havens. These four came from Whenua Hou, off Rakiura Stewart Island.

Every kākāpō is a treasure, but some are more valuable than others, says Daryl Eason, a technical adviser who has been with the Department of Conservation kākāpō recovery programme for the 27 years it’s taken to increase the population from 51 to 248. The tiny founder population means he must minimise inbreeding and maximise each chick’s genetic diversity. He chose the Maungatautari birds to spare other birds from the potential larrikins and because genome testing shows they share genes with many relatives. The genetically most valuable birds remain on breeding islands such as Whenua Hou Codfish Island.

Maungatautari carries risk because any kākāpō escapee would be easy prey for cats and stoats. A pest-proof fence surrounding the mountain prevents pests climbing or burrowing into the ecosanctuary, but it needed modifying to stop kākāpō climbing out. Tests with the flightless parrots showed a steel strip on the fence’s inside made it unclimbable, so 30 Sanctuary Mountain staff and volunteers attached it to 37km of fence. The modification was funded by the sanctuary’s community and other donors.

“We need to really understand that they can’t escape from the fence, and the only way to really know was to put them there,” says Eason. The movements of the new arrivals are monitored, but they may yet escape by jumping and using their wings to parachute from treetops. “People assume that because they’re flightless, they’re ground birds. But they feed and roost in trees, as well as on the ground.”

"We want them in places where people hear them boom." Photo / Jake Osborne

Kākāpō climb from branch to branch and up vines. Nobody knows how high they can get. “Most island tree canopies are only 20m high because it’s windy and cold. But at Maungatautari there are giant emergents 30-50m tall.”

Another open question is whether the fruit of Maungatautari’s trees will induce kākāpō breeding. “Maungatautari is on the edge of the altitude range of rimu and kahikatea, and the rimu density is 100 times less than on Whenua Hou,” Eason says. Yet seeding kauri appeared to stimulate breeding on Te Hauturu-o-Toi Little Barrier Island, so nice surprises are possible.

If the Maungatautari birds stay put and thrive, mature males will join them, possibly later this spring. “We always want adult males to be part of the population,” Eason says. That’s because youngsters lurk near adult males and observe as they scrape bowls in the ground and boom. Females choose mates based mostly on such behaviour, so learning it is crucial to a male’s breeding success.

“The first birds are telling us how suitable Maungatautari is as a site,” says Eason. “If in the long term we find it’s good, we can add more birds, including females. Or we might find they do well but don’t breed, and then it will be a good site to ‘bank’ kākāpō until another site such as Rakiura Stewart Island becomes pest-free.”

There is little left of the forested, pest-free land kākāpō need. “Future sites will be more risky. But we can’t watch them every day forever,” says Eason. Returning kākāpō to mainland New Zealand means that although they are so well-camouflaged that people are unlikely to see them except by chance, our ears may enjoy them. “We want them in places where people hear them boom,” he says.