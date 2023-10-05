Advertisement

Clever Kiwis: Entrepreneur Derelee Potroz-Smith is finding new uses for New Zealand wool in everyday hygiene products

By Caitlin Sykes
7 mins to read
Derelee Potroz-Smith is the CEO and co-founder of Woolchemy. Photo / Supplied

When she was a baby, Derelee Potroz-Smith would often sleep on a bale of wool in the woolshed during the busy shearing season in Taranaki. Like many in rural communities, her family relied on wool

