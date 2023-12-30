Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Best of the Listener 2023: Favourite profile stories

By The Listener team
3 mins to read
Signed off: Kim Hill said goodbye to her Saturday Morning show in 2023.

Signed off: Kim Hill said goodbye to her Saturday Morning show in 2023.

Hardship and the need for resilience were shared by the subjects of two of the Listener online’s two most popular profile stories, Vitale Lafaele and Suzanne Heywood. Then there was Russell Baillee’s interview with Kim

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener