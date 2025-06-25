Advertisement
New Zealand

A dip into Listeners’ past reveals a bygone age

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Papers Past now has the first 20 years of the Listener online. It turns out that computers – or “electronic brains”, as they were commonly referred to in the magazine pages – are good for something after all. Photo / Getty Images

A letter-writer rails against “poisonous vaccines and drugs” and the vast medical establishment pushing them on the population, leaving the country “littered and plastered from end to end and side to side with mad, maimed, diseased and prematurely dead”.

The sentiment might read like a Big Pharma day on the

