Weekend wine guide: Rosé renaissance

Rosé is enjoying something of a renaissance as people warm to its fresh, dry finish. Photo / Getty Images

Rosé is now widely popular, and it’s not just women who are enjoying it. Young men are drinking the pink in the US, as part of the “brosé phenomenon.” In the UK, men who were formerly self-conscious about drinking rosé can finally admit they enjoy pink wine – without blushing.

Pink wine has been popular since the Phoenicians and ancient Greeks. Ranging in hue from pale onion skin to crimson, rosé is typically made by leaving the juice of crushed, red-wine grapes briefly in contact with their skins; the longer the skin contact (anything from two hours to a couple of days), the darker the colour. These are wines best consumed young, fresh and gently chilled.





Alexander Raumati Martinborough Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Estate-grown and hand-picked, this pale pink wine is mouthfilling, with strong peach, spice and watermelon flavours, balanced acidity, a gentle touch of tannin and a dry finish. $25





Ara Single Estate Marlborough Rosé 2023

★★★★

Offering attractive easy drinking, this bright, light-pink wine is fresh, smooth and lively. It has peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours, a vague hint of sweetness, and very good depth, vibrancy and harmony. $19





Blackenbrook Nelson Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Instantly appealing, this estate-grown wine is from hand-picked pinot noir. Full, bright pink, it is packed with vigorous, berryish, gently spicy flavours leading to a finely balanced, appetisingly crisp, dry finish. $25





Coal Pit Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★★

An emerging star. Hand-harvested at Gibbston, this bright, light-pink wine is delicious, with delicate peach, watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours, lively acidity, and a dry, finely poised, long finish. $38

Coal Pit Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Cuvar Guardian Collection Cornerstone Vineyard Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Winemaker Michelle Richardson says cabernet franc is “the best grape for rosé in Hawke’s Bay.” Hand-picked in the Gimblett Gravels, tank-fermented and lees-aged, it has vibrant, delicate flavours of watermelon and strawberries. Fresh, crisp, dry and lingering. $34





Domain Road Vineyard Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2022

★★★★★

This classy, vigorous wine is bright pink, with generous peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours, a hint of apricot, and a basically dry, lasting finish. Full-bodied, deep and lively, it is probably at its peak. (12% alc/vol) $28





Georges Road Les Terrasses North Canterbury Rosé 2023

★★★★

Bright, light pink, this Waipara wine was made principally from syrah. It has a fragrant, fresh, inviting bouquet. Very lively, it is medium-bodied, has good depth of peach, strawberry and spice flavours, and a dryish, appetisingly crisp finish. (12.3% alc/vol) $28





Greystone Waipara Valley North Canterbury Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Certified organic, this distinctive, youthful wine was made from estate-grown, co-fermented pinot noir and riesling. Pink-hued, it is fresh and medium-bodied, with very generous, peachy, strawberryish flavours, vague sweetness, balanced acidity, and excellent vigour, balance and depth. (12% alc/vol) $32





Haha Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★

Offering fine value, this is a bright pink blend of merlot and malbec. Crisp and lively, it has very good depth of fresh strawberry and watermelon flavours, gentle spicy notes and a basically dry finish. (11.5% alc/vol) $18





Hawkshead Central Otago Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Bright pink/pale red, this floral, full-bodied rosé was matured in an even split of seasoned French oak barriques and stainless steel tanks. It has strong, vibrant cherry, plum and red berry flavours, lively acidity and a dry finish. $38





Jules Taylor The Jules Rosé 2023

★★★★

Good drinking for this summer, this is a 2:1 blend of Gisborne merlot and Marlborough pinot noir. Bright, light pink, it is fresh, full-bodied and dry, with generous, lively, peachy flavours, hints of apricot, watermelon and strawberry, and gentle acidity. $27

Jules Taylor The Jules Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Lawson’s Dry Hills Pink Pinot 2023

★★★★½

This vivacious wine is from 20-year-old Marlborough pinot noir vines. Bright, light pink, it is very fresh and frisky, with strong strawberry, watermelon and peach flavours, and is crisp and dry. $25

Lawson’s Dry Hills Pink Pinot 2023. Photo / Supplied





Lumé Marlborough Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★★

This very smartly packaged, freshly scented wine was blended from pinot noir and pinot gris. Pale pink, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with watermelon, peach and spice flavours showing excellent delicacy and depth, lively acidity and a dry, long finish. Fine value. $21





Māori Point Single Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Estate-grown and hand-harvested at Tarras, this bright, light pink wine is instantly appealing. Fragrant and finely balanced, it has strong, fresh, strawberry and watermelon flavours, a gentle touch of tannin, and a smooth, dryish finish. $30





Misha’s Vineyard The Soloist Central Otago Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★½

This fresh, vigorous wine is from pinot noir grapes estate-grown at Bendigo in Central Otago and partly fermented in seasoned oak barrels. Bright pink, it is vibrantly fruity, with gentle, delicate red berry, watermelon and spice flavours, lively acidity and an off-dry, lingering finish. $30





Mission Estate Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★

Priced sharply, this wine is typically made from merlot grapes. Pink, with a hint of orange, it is fragrant, mouthfilling and smooth, with very good depth of peach, watermelon, apricot and spice flavours. $17





Mondillo Central Otago Rosé 2023

★★★★★

This attractive, energetic wine is from pinot noir grapes estate-grown at Bendigo. Bright pink, it is fragrant and vibrantly fruity, with strong red berry, watermelon and strawberry flavours, slightly spicy notes and a lingering, dry, finely poised finish. $30

Mondillo Central Otago Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Mount Brown North Canterbury Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Priced sharply, this is a blend of tempranillo, syrah and pinot noir. Bright pink, it is a lively, medium-bodied wine with delicate peach, watermelon and strawberry flavours and a sliver of sweetness balanced by refreshing acidity. $17





Opawa Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★

This attractive wine is more savoury, slightly less “fresh and fruity” than many rosés. Bright, light pink, it is medium-bodied, with generous peach, watermelon and strawberry flavours, a hint of apricot, and a basically dry, harmonious finish. (12% alc/vol) $22





Paddy Borthwick Wairarapa Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★

From pinot noir, estate-grown at Gladstone, this pale-pink wine is vibrant, with satisfying body, fresh, delicate strawberry, peach and spice flavours showing a touch of complexity, and a dry, finely poised finish. $23

Paddy Borthwick Wairarapa Pinot Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Palliser Estate Martinborough Rosé 2023

★★★★

This lively wine was made entirely from estate-grown pinot noir. Pale pink, it is light- to medium-bodied, with fresh, vigorous, youthful peach, strawberry and spice flavours, fractional sweetness and tangy acidity to keep things lively. (12% alc/vol) $35





Pyramid Valley North Canterbury Rosé 2022

★★★★★

This characterful, pink/peach-coloured wine is from pinot noir planted at Waipara in the early 1990s. Fermented in old oak puncheons and tulip-shaped concrete tanks, it is fragrant and dry, with fresh, concentrated strawberry, peach and spice flavours revealing impressive complexity, and a long finish. Full of personality, it’s a “serious”, delicious rosé. $40





Q Waitaki Valley Rosé 2023

★★★★½

This pale pink, single-vineyard wine was grown in North Otago. Made from pinot noir, it was partly fermented in French oak barriques. Still very youthful, it is vibrantly fruity, with watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours showing excellent delicacy and a distinct touch of complexity, and a dry finish. $33





Quartz Reef Bendigo Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Certified organic, this bright, light pink wine is from pinot noir, estate-grown at Bendigo. Mouthfilling, it has vibrant, delicate watermelon and peach flavours, finely balanced acidity and a fresh, dry finish. Best drinking mid-2024+. $35





Redmetal Vineyards Bridge Pā Triangle Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★

Salmon pink, this is a blend of cabernet franc (70%) and merlot (30%). Full-bodied and dry, it has strong, vigorous, berryish, slightly spicy flavours, very fresh, crisp and lively. $24





Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Rosé 2023

★★★★

This attractive wine is principally from pinot noir estate-grown in the Wairau Valley. Pale pink, it is fresh and lively, with very good depth of peach, strawberry, watermelon and spice flavours, a touch of tannin and a basically dry finish. $22





Rock Ferry Orchard Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Rosé 2022

★★★★½

Certified organic, this blend of pinot noir (83%) with splashes of pinot blanc and pinot gris was estate-grown at Rapaura. Bright pink, it is fresh and medium-bodied, with very good vigour and depth of peach, watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours, gentle yeasty notes and a crisp, fully dry finish. $25





Sérieux Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★½

‘Serieux’ is French for ‘serious’. This vivacious wine was blended mostly from malbec and mourvedre. Bright, light pink, it is full of youthful vigour, with good intensity of strawberry and watermelon flavours, and a tightly structured, crisp, dry finish that lingers well. $25





Te Kano Central Otago Rosé 2022

★★★★★

This delicious wine was made from pinot noir, estate-grown in the Cromwell Basin. Bright pink, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with fresh acidity, deep watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours, and a dry, very harmonious, lingering finish. $32





Terra Sancta Bannockburn Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Estate-grown and hand-harvested, this distinctive wine is arguably the best yet. It was mostly (60%) barrel-fermented; 40% of the blend was tank-fermented and barrel-aged. Pale pink, it is weighty and finely balanced, with strong peach, strawberry and spice flavours, complex and savoury, and a dry, very harmonious finish. $30





The Landing Bay of Islands Rosé 2023

★★★★½

Bright, light pink, this Northland rosé was estate-grown and hand-picked. Fresh and lively, it has strong, delicate berry, peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours, with a light touch of tannin, a distinct touch of complexity, and a dry, lingering finish. (12% alc/vol) $35





Thornbury Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★

Priced sharply, this is a blend of principally merlot and malbec. Bright, light pink, it is light- to medium-bodied, with peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours. It shows very good delicacy and freshness, a sliver of sweetness and appetising acidity. (12% alc/vol) $15





Trinity Hill Emma Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023

★★★★½

This is a characterful, single-vineyard blend of mostly syrah, tempranillo and touriga. Light pink/faint orange, it has strong, peachy, spicy flavours, hints of strawberry and apricot, a touch of tannin, and a basically dry, appetisingly crisp, very harmonious finish. ($2 per bottle goes directly to Cranford Hospice, Hawke’s Bay.) (12% alc/vol) $37

Trinity Hill Emma Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Two Paddocks Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Certified organic, this distinctive wine was estate-grown at Bannockburn and Alexandra and handled in tanks and seasoned French oak barriques. Bright pink/light red, it is fresh and vibrant, with rich, cherryish flavours, lively acidity and a dry finish. Still very youthful, it offers top drinking during 2024. $35

Two Paddocks Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Two Rivers Isle of Beauty Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Grown in the Southern Valleys, this is a highly refined blend of pinot noir, syrah and viognier. Pale pink, it is vibrantly fruity, with fresh, very generous strawberry, watermelon, peach and spice flavours showing excellent delicacy, and a dry, harmonious finish. $25





Villa Maria Single Vineyard Attorney Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé 2022

★★★★★

Certified organic, this pale-pink wine was grown in the Southern Valleys. Freshly scented, it is medium-bodied, very fresh and lively, with good intensity of watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours, crisp acidity and a basically dry finish. $30





Wild Earth Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2023

★★★★★

Bright pink, with an attractive, floral bouquet, this vigorous, single-vineyard wine was grown in the Cromwell Basin and handled partly in old oak casks. Mouthfilling and youthful, it has strong, vibrant watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours, appetising acidity and a basically dry finish. $32





Wooing Tree Central Otago Rosé 2023

★★★★★

This instantly appealing rosé was made from pinot noir estate-grown at Cromwell. Bright, light pink, it is invitingly scented, with vibrant peach and watermelon flavours showing excellent delicacy and freshness, and a dry, lingering finish. $31

Wooing Tree Central Otago Rosé 2023. Photo / Supplied





Note: all wines are 12.5-13.5% alc/vol, unless stated otherwise.