Weekend wine guide: How buying a bottle can help a charity

Community and collaboration are at the heart of this Borough. Photo / Supplied

It’s promoted as a wine brand “that’s all about collaboration, community and giving back …” If you buy an $18 bottle of Borough wine – sauvignon blanc, pinot gris or rosé – all the profits go to the Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough.

The idea of developing a range of wines where all parts of the production process, from vine to bottle, would be donated was proposed in 2020 by Geoff Matthews, national wine operations director for Lion NZ. The project was advanced by Socially Good Enterprises (SGE), a limited liability company with charity status, of which Matthews is one of seven directors.

So far, all proceeds from the sale of Borough wines (except for excise and GST) have been paid in dividends to the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Regional manager Kelvin Watt reports its programmes reach more than 50% (more than 3500) of Marlborough’s young people, who learn “how to work together, understand other perspectives, collaborate for mutual success, and how to bounce back from setbacks”.

The debut wines from the 2020 vintage were projected by SGE to earn more than $200,000. The foundation’s nine other regional organisations across the country will also be offered the chance to raise funds for their programmes by selling Borough wines.

For the 2023 vintage wines now on sale, the grapes and winemaking for the sauvignon blanc and rosé were provided free by Lion NZ (Wither Hills), and Marlborough Vintners (a contract-winemaking facility) and their growers. Indevin (owner of Villa Maria, Esk Valley and Vidal) donated the pinot gris. Others gave grapes, transport, bottles and bottling services, cartons, closures and labels.

Borough wines are on some retail shelves and sold online (boroughwine.co.nz) in cases of six bottles for $107.90 (including GST). First-time buyers can click on a link to receive a 10% discount.

Borough Wine That Gives Back Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

★★★½

Priced right, this aromatic, full-bodied wine has strong, ripe, passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, appetising acidity, and a dry finish. (13.6% alc/vol) $18

Borough Wine That Gives Back Marlborough Pinot Rosé 2023

★★★½

This bright, light-pink wine is lively, with gentle strawberry and watermelon flavours, fresh, crisp and dry, and a hint of apricot. Good drinking for this summer. (11.9% alc/vol) $18

Wine of the week

Borough Wine That Gives Back Marlborough Pinot Gris 2023

★★★½

This is a real crowd-pleaser. Grown in the Awatere Valley, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with good depth of peach, pear and spice flavours, finely balanced, off-dry and smooth. (13.5% alc/vol) $18