Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: And then there were three

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Reggie, 2022 Ram Lamb of the Year. Photo / Greg Dixon

Reggie, 2022 Ram Lamb of the Year. Photo / Greg Dixon

In 2022, Reginald, my ram lamb born to my now dead and always adored ewe, Elizabeth Jane, was given the coveted title of Ram Lamb of the Year. By me. He was adorned with a red ribbon and presented with a bouquet of carrot ends and a bendy parsnip. Elizabeth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener