Home / The Listener / Life
Listener

Riders of the storm: Trauma at a young age can be a path to extraordinary lives

20 minutes to read
Jane Clifton
By
Jane Clifton

Columnist

To achieve great things, it’s generally held that the recipe should include brains, talent, charisma or luck, preferably all four – not forgetting a more recent theory that it also takes 10,000 hours of practice.

