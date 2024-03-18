Niki Bezzant: Going to town in an annual celebration of art deco style means embracing vintage, not the era’s values

I’m standing on the grass in front of the Napier Soundshell wearing an antique 1920s dress and hat, chatting to a young woman dressed in full 20s Egyptian-revival style. From headdress to hem, she’s a tribute to Tutankhamun. She looks fabulous.

A couple in shorts approach wearing cruise-ship lanyards. “Excuse me,” the man says with an Aussie twang, “can you tell us what’s going on here?”

What’s going on is the Art Deco Festival Napier. It’s Hawke’s Bay’s annual celebration of all things deco: architecture, fashion, cars, planes, music and more. When you’re in the middle of it – vintage cars lined up, Tiger Moths overhead, jazz blaring and every second person dressed in period style – it’s hard to believe anyone wouldn’t cotton on to the theme. It’s immersive. The cruisers have somehow missed the memo.

The festival has had a bad run in recent years: cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic and severely limited in 2022 as Covid restrictions meant no public outdoor events could be held. In 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle struck on the festival eve and it was cancelled again as the region dealt with the disaster and its aftermath.

It’s been a difficult year for Hawke’s Bay, to say the least, and the locals now seem primed to party. The weather gods have smiled and the crowds returned. At the vintage car parade on the Saturday, it feels like the entire town’s population is on the street wearing a cloche or a boater to watch and wave. Art Deco Festival volunteer and driver in the parade, Rod Newson, reckons “any excuse we have for a celebration right now, we’ll do it”. At the soundshell on Saturday night, with a full band playing and the lawn full of dancers of every age, the atmosphere can only be described as joyful.

Stepping out: writer Niki Bezzant in one of her 1920s-vintage outfits. Photo / Supplied

Festival general manager and Art Deco Trust heritage manager Jeremy Smith says he feels “elated and shattered” when I speak to him a few days after the event.

“It’s been a lot of fun. A great joy,” he says.

Smith can’t say yet how many visitors or how much extra money came into the region over the four-day festival. But, he says, “a lot of people made a lot of money.” The festival in 2019 brought in about $6.5 million to the region and he’s optimistic this year will have hit similar or higher numbers.

“Anecdotally, looking at the smiling, happy business owners and the people in the street, it felt super, super busy.”

All shook up

That Napier is one of the world’s great art deco precincts is, of course, born of tragedy: the 1931 earthquake that was New Zealand’s deadliest natural disaster. A total of 256 people were killed in the region, 161 in Napier, 93 in Hastings and two in Wairoa. The quake and subsequent fires in Napier destroyed most of the central city.

In a concerted effort by local architects, the rebuild that followed was done in the style of the day: the exuberant, distinctive art deco. Local historian Michael Fowler says most of the buildings in Napier and Hastings – where there are also many fine examples – aren’t in fact pure art deco but a mix of the pre-earthquake style with art deco and other popular styles of the era.

“The style [pre-earthquake] was basically stripped classical architecture,” Fowler says. “Then, by the time the earthquake arrived, art deco was well and truly in vogue. So they rebuilt in the art deco style, but I would say there’s not one pure art deco building. They’re very rare because they mixed deco with Spanish mission or stripped classical.”

Walking around Napier, it’s easy to spy a bingo card of influences typical of 1930s style, including Egyptian, African, Native American and Māori motifs. Smith describes the look affectionately as “a grab-bag of cultural appropriation”.

Napier is renowned for its Art Deco buildings, but traces of other styles of architecture can also be seen. Photos / Getty Images

That these buildings exist at all today is because of a group of forward-thinking activists who – faced with the prospect of then-unfashionable art deco buildings being demolished in the 1980s – lobbied for funding and action to protect them. From their efforts, what became the Art Deco Trust was born. Its mission was given a boost – in classic Kiwi cultural cringe form – by a British expert, historian and former chairman of English Heritage Sir Neil Cossons, who, upon visiting in 1985, declared, “Napier represents the most complete and significant group of art deco buildings in the world and is comparable with Bath [in the UK] as an example of a planned townscape in a cohesive style. Napier is without doubt unique.”

Now, as well as the festival and a mid-year version, Winter Deco, the Art Deco Trust runs art deco tours and talks, the Art Deco Centre in Napier and curates a fund that building owners can apply to for maintenance and painting.

During the festival, the earthquake is still close to the surface in people’s thoughts, even though it might not be evident immediately among the dancing girls and shiny cars. At Bertie’s Bathing Brunch, held on Saturday at the Ocean Spa pool complex, local Tyler Coleman turns up in a 1920s navy uniform blazer and cap and reflects on this, alongside the region’s most recent disaster.

“The festival is honouring the earthquake. Seeing the cars [in the parade] that survived that tragedy, knowing what happened and how people came together … we experienced something similar when the cyclone happened, and how the community banded together.”

Coleman notes that although the weekend features many fun events, “there’s a lot more to it than that”.

The earthquake is also honoured in the Veronica Bell Ceremony on Sunday. On the morning of February 3, 1931, the Navy vessel Veronica happened to arrive in Napier. Its crew was immediately mobilised to help with rescue and recovery.

The navy is highly visible during the festival. HMNZS Manawanui is moored in the harbour and sailors and officers participate in events through the weekend. Members of Manawanui’s crew ride in the parade on a trailer towed by a restored Fordson Model F tractor, the same one that transported Veronica sailors through devastated streets in 1931.

Tyler Coleman in a 1920s navy uniform blazer and cap. Photo / Supplied

A time of turbulence

The art deco movement was named after the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes (International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts) held in Paris. The design style had been around since before World War I but its heyday was in the 20s and 30s. The movement was a celebration of technology, progress, luxury and exuberance and the style was evident not just in buildings but in almost every kind of object.

“They applied art-deco design to everything,” Michael Fowler says. “It’s pretty amazing – refrigerators, cigarette holders, everything.”

The interwar period was a turbulent time; the world had come through a devastating conflict closely followed by a pandemic, imparting a sense of rebuilding and of embracing life and pleasure. It was also a time of rapid technological and social progress. Women had acquired more independence during the war as they were called into work and were understandably reluctant to go back to being purely domestic and decorative.

Women in many European countries and the United States gained the right to vote in national elections in the 1920s (their sisters in Aotearoa had had that right since 1893, but were allowed to stand for Parliament for the first time only in 1919). There was a freeing up of many social conventions.

At the same time, darkness was on the horizon. The Great Depression descended in the late 20s and fascism rose in the 30s; another war was around the corner. Fowler calls the deco period “the eye of the storm”.

Inger Sheil, a Sydney-based assistant curator at the Australian National Maritime Museum and a longtime collector of deco-era fashion, agrees. It’s what attracts her to the period, she thinks.

“It’s this wonderful, very poignant time between the wars, particularly the 20s before the Great Depression hit. And in retrospect it’s so terribly tragic. It’s sandwiched between two horrific events. Already those factors that are about to plunge the world into the horrific conflict of World War II are at play.

“But in this brief, beautiful, blazing moment you are seeing everything come together: social change, women’s rights, advancing civil rights. History is not all neatly packaged – it doesn’t all begin in 1920 or end in 1930. But all these wonderful elements like jazz music, changes in women’s fashion, the freedom women were being afforded in terms of their careers – they all came to a real peak in the 20s. And unfortunately with war and in later decades, some of that was clawed back.”

The Art Deco years, sandwiched between two world wars, was a time when women were enjoying more freedom. Photo / Getty Images

Style and substance

I have been told that walking around the Napier central city during the festival feels like a film set. But it doesn’t fully register until I’m on the ground. Everywhere I look, people are wearing deco. That ordinary, often quite staid Kiwis would embrace the dress-up aspect of it all so wholeheartedly comes as something of a surprise.

According to Jeremy Smith, “There aren’t many occasions in contemporary life where you get to make an effort. And if you are not in deco dress you are in the minority.”

He reckons most people can appreciate the style. “It’s very elegant and beautiful in many ways. It can be as easy or complicated as you wish to make it.”

While there are plenty who throw on a vaguely cloche-like hat or a pair of braces and call it a day, the event also attracts those serious about the fashion of the era.

Sheil has been making the trip from Australia for the festival since 2007. Over the weekend, she dresses in mainly original 1920s garments: intricately detailed dresses, coats and hats; richly embroidered evening wear; spectacular vintage beaded dresses.

There’s a strong community of fellow collectors who do the same. Sheil and the friend she travels with maintain a spreadsheet of their multiple ensemble changes for the five days of their stay, documenting the clothes, shoes, hats and accessories of each outfit. The day before the festival, they spend their time steaming garments, organising and preparing.

Though she’s serious about her period-accurate looks, Sheil says she doesn’t judge those who aren’t. She loves the inclusivity of the event.

“Napier is very much a fun interpretation, so if you wear your jeans and a T-shirt and a feather boa, that’s fine. No judgment. And if you want to dress top to toe in 1933 within a six-month period, people are going to love it. You’ll find plenty of people who are like-minded and will talk to you about the nuances of when Cuban heels became popular or whatever. But no one will judge you if you’re not participating to that degree.”

But she does have a gentle chuckle at seeing sparkling flapper dresses and headbands at 10 in the morning. “We call it the flapper walk of shame,” alluding to the fact that in the 20s, this was strictly an evening look.

The Galeries Lafayette pavilion at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs Industriels et Modernes in 1925. The exhibition gave it's name in abbreviated form to the Art Deco style. Photo / Getty Images

Vintage style, not values

From the outside, it could be easy to view the festival as a big wallow in nostalgia or a yearning for what some consider better times. But Sheil and others are well aware of the disconnect between the sparkling style they love and some of the less-progressive attitudes of the era.

“I’m under no illusion that I’d want to live then,” she says. “Yeah, there is nothing I would like better than to pay a visit to the Paris Exposition of 1925 if I could visit anywhere in history. It’s a pinnacle of art deco.

“But I always find it a little odd when people talk about that era as ‘a better time’ when, really, the best of any time – if you belong to a particular social group – will be good. For the majority of us, it’s not.

“People assume that because you love the aesthetics, the music, the art, the fashion, it means you love the morality or values of the time.”

Sheil says many in the vintage community now make it clear they appreciate vintage style, not vintage values. “Of course, some vintage values are worth saving and adhering to. But I think people know what we mean when we say that – things like women’s self-determination over our own bodies, for example, and our right to a career, and, obviously, racial equality.”

Smith thinks of the festival as a celebration of Napier as unique and special. “And in a sense, it’s not nostalgia for what happened in the 1930s. Rather, this is the fantasy of what it could have been.”

Winter Deco takes place from July 21-24.