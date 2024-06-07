Advertisement
More for less: Three easy veggie dinner recipes using hero ingredients

By Anna Jones
7 mins to read
London cook Anna Jones is a passionate vegetarian. Her latest book is built around 12 hero ingredients. Photos / Supplied

Cheese and pickle roast potatoes with chilli-dressed leaves

A tray of these for dinner is just about the best thing I can think of to eat. Squashed, crisp-edged potatoes, tossed and baked in pickle brine

