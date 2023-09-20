Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: Why standing on one leg is an important marker of brain health

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
I qualify as “middle-aged”, and I’m in the normal age-related range for falling off one leg. Photo / Getty Images

I qualify as “middle-aged”, and I’m in the normal age-related range for falling off one leg. Photo / Getty Images

‘Dear Marc,” writes David. “Are you the Marc Wilson who wrote the recent column about mental health for the Listener?” My spidey-sense, attuned to criticism after decades of anonymous student evaluations, suggests I may have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener