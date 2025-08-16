Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

The shocking roadblocks to timely cardiac care in New Zealand

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Study puts the total cost of heart disease deaths in 2020 at $13.09 billion. Image / Getty Images

Study puts the total cost of heart disease deaths in 2020 at $13.09 billion. Image / Getty Images

The Kia Manawanui Trust has shone a shocking spotlight on the roadblocks to timely cardiac care in New Zealand, but members are optimistic things can be fixed.

Cardiac care in New Zealand is in trouble. There are extensive delays for surgery, a shortage of specialists, long waits for scans, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save