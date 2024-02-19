Advertisement
Axing Therapeutic Products Act a hard pill to swallow

By Phil Rasmussen
4 mins to read
Phil Rasmussen: "Natural health products are gaining popularity for minor and serious illnesses and medical conditions, so the stakes for the end user can be high."

In 2018, a dietary supplement for arthritis caused a nationwide scare after it was linked to serious liver damage. Well over 28 cases of liver harm relating to Arthrem were reported but it took a

