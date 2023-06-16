Actor Shaun Evans says he spent all afternoon driving around in the Jag to get the shots required on that final day. Photo / Supplied

Shaun Evans might have been the second actor to play the bright young Oxford copper who became John Thaw’s titular detective in Inspector Morse but in some ways he’s outdone his older predecessor.

After all, Evans has played Endeavour Morse for 36 film-length episodes, some of which he also directed, which come to an end with the ninth and final season of the period crime drama centred on the university town.

Thaw was Morse for 33 episodes from 1987 before he died in 2002.

Plus, Evans’ Morse had more personal stuff to deal with in his earlier years – two lost loves including one who died in his arms, a drinking problem, his troubled father-son relationship with his senior officer and mentor Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) … oh, and the time he grew that moustache.

Endeavour’s episodes originally began in 1965 and the new series starts in 1972. It ends with a sweet nod to Thaw in the final episode, entitled “Exeunt”, and it also explains why in Morse’s later years he never mentioned Thursday.

There are also nods in the final episode to both the first and last Morse films.

“But it’s only the more discerning viewer who will realise what we have done,” says Evans, who directed the first in the final trilogy, “those who have maybe watched all of the Inspector Morse episodes and all of the Endeavour series. We wanted to be fleet of foot about it. To do it with sleight of hand and not to hit it on the head.

“It’s a subtle thing that fits perfectly into our story. It’s only there if you are really looking for it. And if you’re not you won’t even realise you’ve missed it. And that’s okay too.”

The events of the final season, he says, also explain aspects of the character played by Thaw.

“I think Endeavour’s loneliness and isolation is cemented in this series. He has felt that way throughout but there has always been a tantalising option dangled right in front of him. If he only could reach out and grab it.

“What we discover in these final three films is that, for one reason or another, he cannot reach out … and that’s where I wanted to leave it. Because it’s a good place to be picked up again 15 years later in 1987 when the Inspector Morse series with John Thaw started.”

Evans’ final day of shooting had him behind the wheel of Morse’s black 1956 Mark 1 Jaguar, the predecessor to the red Mark II the character drove in the earlier series.

“I spent all afternoon driving around in the Jag to get the shots required on that final day and into the early evening. And there was one point where the sun was going down over Blenheim Palace. I was on my own in the Jag and it felt very right. I thought, ‘I’ve done this now and I have no sadness in saying goodbye and moving on.’”

The ninth and final series of Endeavour is now on Acorn TV, which also has the previous seasons.