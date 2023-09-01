The Listener’s September viewing guide

A scene from the TV series Starstruck. Photo / Supplied

New to view this week

The Wheel of Time

Going for another fantasy spin

There’s now not one but two Kiwis in Amazon Prime’s second most expensive fantasy epic with Rima Te Wiata joining core cast member Zoë Robins in the sophomore season of the show based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling books (it’s based largely on the second of Jordan’s The Great Hunt series). Te Wiata is Sheriam Bayanar, the “Mistress of Novices”, a mother superior figure to the young women aspiring to become Aes Sedai — channellers of the One Power, the cosmic woo-woo that figures in the battle between good and, yes, evil, in this vaguely medieval world that can feel like Tolkien with a feminist makeover. The early episodes of season two suggest it’s an improvement on the exposition-heavy first series and Rosamund Pike remains in good form as the Gandalf of these particular proceedings.

Streaming: Prime Video

Starstuck

The ex-files

The third season of Rose Matafeo’s alternative rom-com finds Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom (Nikesh Patel) in a good place – they understand and make space for each other and are maturing as their relationship deepens. Just jokes! As an opening montage reveals, they broke up and two years later it’s still a mess and Jessie hasn’t grown up. Matafeo has, however, progressed a bit more than her character – in this season she and her co-writer Alice Snedden step up to directing. (“I think I experienced some level of physical burnout afterwards,” she reflected to the Guardian.) Minnie Driver returns as Tom’s agent Cath and John Simm (Doctor Who) joins in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

Screening: Saturday September 2, TVNZ 1, 8.30pm (full season, yes every episode)

Streaming: TVNZ+ (full season)

Geoff Dixon: Portraits of Us

Journey of an unusual artist

Glenis Giles and Clare O’Leary’s portrait of New Zealand painter Geoff Dixon, which debuted at last year’s NZ International Film Festival, comes to the small screen. The film visits Dixon at his cluttered studio in Cairns, where he lives with his partner, Aboriginal artist Arone Meeks. It traces the path from his birthplace in Bluff, exploring the way apparently contradictory elements – science fiction, space travel, endangered birds – have shaped his practice.

Screening: Sky Arts, Saturday September 2, 8.45pm

Streaming: Sky Go

The Food Crisis

The price of milk – and everything else

Documentary-maker Bryan Bruce returns with an election-year look at an issue that has dominated the headlines for two years: the price of food. “Why is it that in a land of plenty, food costs so much?” he asks. “And what can we do about it?” The problems are manifold – from an uncompetitive supermarket duopoly to urban sprawl eating up productive land, the loss of coastal shipping capacity, New Zealand’s evolution to a low-wage economy and the structure of our tax system. As ever, Bruce ultimately tracks the problem back to the market reforms of the 1980s. He veers close to polemic at times, and his proposal that we follow Australia in removing GST from fresh food rather ignores the fact that Australia is enduring the same food price inflation as us. Among the solutions, he dangles are the adoption of a more protectionist trade policy and a return to government subsidies on farm products. It’s frequently wildly out of step with any kind of orthodoxy, but perhaps that is its value.

Screening: Sunday, September 3, Sky Open (formerly Prime), 8.30pm

Streaming: Sky Go (free)

Documentary-maker Bryan Bruce. Photo / Supplied

Family, Faith, Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story

With the Rugby World Cup looming and both Fiji and Samoa having made good showings in the warm-up games, here are two timely documentaries about the state of the game in the Pacific and the pressures on the careers of the islands’ top players.

Family, Foot, Footy, which is covered in depth here, looks at how changes in eligibility rules allow top players who had signed with European clubs to still have international careers, albeit after a three-year stand-down. Two players who left the All Blacks because of the original rule, Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, also open up about their decisions in depth for the first time.

Its two-hour-long episodes are also a social history and one hoping to show how commitment to family and the church shape Pasifika players.

Screening: TVNZ 1, Sunday, September 3, 8.30pm (streaming TVNZ+)

Rugby World Cup on Island

The awkwardly named Rugby World Cup on Island is fronted by Oscar Kightley who chats to former and current Pasifika players – and their supporters about the teams heading to the cup.

Screening: Sky Open (formerly Prime), Thursday, September 7.00pm

Coming up next week

West Coasters

A Westland whakapapa

The West Coast loves its history, but it’s a history often told without reference to the people who have been there the longest. This six-part series sets out to tell the story of Te Tai o Poutini through the words of members of Ngāti Waewae and Ngāti Mahaki, the Ngāi Tahu hapū who call it home and who, like all West Coasters, are just a bit different from everyone else. The first episode focuses on pounamu, the taonga at the centre of the region’s founding myth and a resource that was the subject of economic rivalry over hundreds of years. Ngāi Tahu didn’t achieve control over the Coast until the late-18th century. Other treasures came later. Standing by the Mahitahi River at Bruce Bay, Kahurangi Mahuika refers to “our tīpuna from Scotland”, who came to seek gold in the Coast’s black sand. Successive episodes tell the stories of the land itself, the catastrophic population loss in the wake of colonisation and, ultimately, the birth of a new future.

Screening: Weekly from Monday September 4, Whakaata Māori, 7.30pm

Streaming: Māori+

Bay of Fires

Rachel is in the House

Financial firm CEO Stella Heikkinen (Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve) has her life upended when she’s attacked by assassins, then placed into witness protection and shipped off to the weird little town of Mystery Bay. This comedy-drama, shot on location in Tasmania (Mystery Bay is fictional, but the Bay of Fires is a real place), has divided Australian critics. But according to the Brisbane Times’ reviewer, it’s yet another opportunity for Rachel House to steal every scene she’s in – in this case, as a forbidding intelligence officer. Fellow Kiwi Kerry Fox plays a criminal matriarch.

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Monday September 4

The Traitors UK

This one’s in a castle

Two days after Paul Henry steers the local version of the “social deduction” show to its finale, here’s the British version, presided over by Claudia Winkleman and shot in and around a Scottish castle. The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter was flying her freak flag in advance of its UK debut, claiming that she licks her children, promising a meaner edge to her on-screen style and describing her series wardrobe as “a touch of Ronnie Corbett, a bit of Princess Anne and Madonna when she married Guy Ritchie”.

Screening: Thursdays and Fridays from September 7, Three, 7.30pm

Streaming: ThreeNow

The Changeling

A dark, twisted fantasy

A supernatural parenting story based on Victor LaValle’s 2017 widely praised horror-fantasy novel of the same name. Adina Porter (True Blood) stars as a new mother who disappears after apparently committing an unthinkable act. Her husband (LaKeith Stanfield, Knives Out) searches for her and finds himself caught up in a supernatural New York City. The showrunner and writer of all eight episodes is Kelly Marcel, writer of the Fifty Shades of Grey film and creator of Terra Nova.

Streaming: Apple TV+, girst three episodes up Friday, September 8, then one a week

Blue Lights

Young cops’ troubles

With all the police procedurals there are in the world, it seems implausible that a new cop show could be anything different – and yet, this Belfast-set series has been almost universally lauded in the UK (five stars from the Guardian, “one of the most thrilling shows of the year so far”). The secret seems to be the utterly relatable characters, who include three green recruits, mixed with unbelievably tense situations and the legacy of sectarian violence. There are mundane callouts too, but storylines intersect in unexpected ways as the cops are part of a network dealing with organised crime and the drug trade.

Streaming: ThreeNow from Thursday September 7.





Coming up later this month

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond

The laddie and lady in the van

The bed and breakfasts of Scotland must still be offering discounts to television crews tagging along with famous folk pretending to be odd-couple tourists holding up local traffic in their campervans. This is the second series with Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes doing just that. But they soon run out of Scotland and the episodes detour to the US West Coast on a trip ending up in Las Vegas where they are piloting a bigger RV down the freeways. The American places of interest include a cannabis farm, a drag show and a gay supermarket in Palm Springs, and Margolyes’ old apartment and synagogue in LA.

Screening: Living, from Saturday, September 9, 7.30pm

Streaming: Sky Go

Black Ops

A different call of duty

Just as it did the previous week with the new season of Rose Matafeo’s BBC sitcom Starstruck, TVNZ 1 is dedicating most of its Saturday-night schedule to screening an entire season of Black Ops, while also launching the Beeb comedy thriller on its streaming platform. Is this some brilliant digital-first strategy or is the programming department just wanting to knock off early? The six-episode show is picking up some great reviews at home with its adventures of two well-meaning East London police community support officers, played by the show’s co-creators Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun. The non-sworn duo end up out of their depth on an undercover operation involving a notorious local drug gang – and crooked Met cops. As Ikumelo’s character puts it: “This is some Line of Duty shit!”

Screening: Saturday, September 9, TVNZ 1, 8.35pm (full series)

Streaming: TVNZ+

Telemarketers

I’m calling on behalf...

This three-part HBO documentary series might be about US telemarketers cold-calling for donations on behalf of charities but pocketing 90% of the cash themselves. However, it’s not a strait-laced piece of investigative journalism but a gonzo tale of two unlikely whistleblowers who first met at a New Jersey call centre run by the Civic Development Group (CDG), which was once the biggest telemarketing fundraiser in the States.

They spent 20 haphazard years making a DIY film hoping to expose the scamming methods of their employers. Says HBO, “The film is a madcap story of an unruly, low-wage environment and two long-time office buddies who find themselves hot on the trail of a sobering look at the dark side of American capitalism and the misuse of consumer trust.”

Screening: SoHo 9.30pm, from Saturday September 9

Streaming: Neon from September 12

House Rules NZ

Home invaders

The real estate market and the financial state of the channel might have done for Three’s home renovation reality television fixture The Block NZ after 10 seasons. In its place is House Rules NZ, a local spin on the Australian format where teams take on renovating each other’s actual houses, room by room, with minimal guidance from the owners or any shared plans with the other home wreckers, sorry, refurbishers. That means five Auckland houses risking incoherent decor due to the awful taste of complete strangers from many suburbs away. The show is hosted by The Rock radio guy and reno podcaster Duncan Heyde and designer Jade Hurst. Judging is by actor turned interior-design retailer Katrina Hobbs and interior designer Michael Murray. Up for the $100,000 first prize for making the least mess of other people’s houses are Glen Eden newlyweds Jemma and Alvaro, Ōtāhuhu high school teacher and builder Martinique and André, New Lynn-based cousins Theresa and Jarrad, Howick couple Nikita and Sherwen, and Murrays Bay mother and daughter Violet and Char. There is no consolation prize for the team who spent the longest in crosstown traffic.

Screening: Three, Sunday to Tuesday from September 10, 7.30pm

Streaming: ThreeNow

House Rules NZ, Sunday to Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Being Maori: The Dr Ranginui Walker Story

A feature-length biography of the great Māori academic and activist, but also a family history. It doesn’t dazzle stylistically, but it includes fascinating and previously unseen footage of a reflective interview Walker gave several years before his death in 2016 – and it draws a clear picture of a man who achieved his authority through the European education system, then had to recapture his roots and his language later in life.

Screening: Whakaata Māori, Monday September 11, 8.30pm

Streaming: Māori+

Māori academic Dr. Ranginui Walker. Photo / David White

Origins

The hunt for the kūmara people

In the ambitious, if anthropologically lightweight, first 2020 season of Origins, Te Karere presenter and te reo champion Scotty Morrison traced Māori genealogical origins all the way back to Ethiopia via stop-offs in Taiwan, among other places. In his second, he’s heading east, not only to trace the possible Pacific voyaging paths of Māori tūpuna, but also how the humble kūmara spread from the west coast of South America through Polynesia and eventually to Aotearoa. Morrison’s travels take him to Chile and the Marquesas Islands on the possible pre-European voyaging canoe kūmara trade route.

Screening: TVNZ 1, Monday & Tuesday, September 11 & 12, 8.30pm

Streaming: Wednesday, September 13, 8.30pm

Presenteer Scotty Morrison in Origins. Photo / Supplied

Moko The World

Skin deeper

The entertaining and ubiquitous Tamati Rimene-Sproat goes on the road with renowned tattoo artist Henare Brooking to explore what tā moko means to the multiple generations choosing to have the work done. Rimene-Sproat has skin in the game – the first episode has Brooking enhancing the art on the presenter’s arm, the original having been done by veteran tā moko practitioner and Brooking’s mentor Mark Kopua. Brooking and Rimene-Sproat make a good road-trip comedy double act. In a discussion about a possible mataora (facial tattoo), the TV star asks, “Would I look good in one?” Brooking deadpans: “I think you’d look better.”

Streaming: TVNZ+ full season from Monday, September 11

Tamati Rimene-Sproat and Henare Brooking in Moko The World. Photo / Supplied

Hongi To Hāngī: Waiata Special

Altogether now: “Tūtira mai ngā iwi … "

Tamati Rimene-Sproat’s third te ao Māori-for-beginners show is about waiata and how it has been a gateway to the acceptance of te reo. It reminds us that Dame Hinewehi Mohi singing God Defend New Zealand in Māori at Twickenham in 1999 sparked a cultural shift. It also traces why some te reo anthems have endured. It’s a bit padded with talking heads of past shows stating the bleeding obvious, but Rimene-Sproat’s encounters with non-television folk out in the wilds are a pleasure. And there’s a handy haka lesson to go out on.

Screening: TVNZ 1, Wednesday, September 13, 8.30pm

Streaming: TVNZ+

Hongi To Hāngī: Waiata Special. Photo / Supplied

Into The Valley

Muru, the reality

This documentary series follows Three’s previous night’s screening of Muru, director Tearepa Kahi’s 2022 action thriller based on the supposed police anti-terrorism raids in Tūhoe communities of Rūātoki and Tāneatua in 2007. The hit film might not have retold the real event, but this two-part documentary by Kahi looks at the lasting effects on those involved and those who had to pick up the pieces in its aftermath. Its accounts include those of Tāme Iti, community police sergeant Richard Thrupp, Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha, and the young adults who were kids when they were held on their school bus by members of the Specialist Tactics Squad, one of whom is also an interviewee. It’s not your usual behind-the-scenes production and it’s a fine decade-later bookend to the great 2011 documentary on the raids, Operation 8.

Screening: Three, Monday & Tuesday, September 11 & 12

Streaming: ThreeNow

Welcome To Wrexham

Game of dragons returns

The series that is like a real-life Ted Lasso returns for a second season. Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought struggling Wrexham AFC, Wales’ oldest football club, in 2020 and have done wonders for the club and the town. But the Red Dragons were in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, and although their ranking rose from 20th to 2nd under Reynolds and McElhenney, they missed out on promotion in the 2021-22 season. The club was unsustainable if they didn’t get promoted, says McElhenney, so the stakes were high for the 2022-23 season. Also, there’s a visit from the King of England.

Streaming: Disney + from Wednesday, September 13

The Lovers

Belfast philandering

The Lovers is a dark, romantic comedy series set in Belfast where a self-centred English political broadcaster (Johnny Flynn of Lovesick and Emma) with a celebrity girlfriend (Alice, Eve) finds he and a sweary local supermarket worker (Róisín Gallagher, The Dry) are strangely attracted to each other, despite having plenty to argue about. It’s written by playwright David Ireland and directed by Justin Martin (Together).

Screening: SoHo, Thursdays, 8.30pm from September 14, 8.30pm

Streaming: Neon/Sky Go





This guide is updated weekly with new previews and reviews. See what was good in August that you might have missed here.