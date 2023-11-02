Advertisement

The Kraftwerk influence: Kiwi musicians, producers and DJs on their love for the group

Russell Brown
By
4 mins to read
Kraftwerk in 1978: From bottom Florian Schneider, Ralf Hütter, Karl Bartos and Wolfgang Flür. Below, some of the band’s 10 studio albums. Photo / Getty Images

Darryl “DLT” Thomson, DJ and producer

I was lucky to have a mum with eclectic musical taste – as you can tell by my DJing, I guess. She brought Trans-Europe Express home in about 1978

