Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Taylored to startle: Why the Tortured Poets Department signals a bold new era for Taylor Swift

By Alana Rae
3 mins to read
Shock factor: Taylor Swift's latest album may be harder to digest for some fans. Photos / Getty Images

Shock factor: Taylor Swift's latest album may be harder to digest for some fans. Photos / Getty Images

It takes a while for the dust to settle after a Taylor Swift album release. Social media is a-flurry, and every major outlet delivers a review almost instantaneously – they’re often as detailed as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener