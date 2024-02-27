Advertisement
Scotland’s loudest band return to blast NZ

By Kiran Dass
5 mins to read
Friends forever: Mogwai are Martin Bulloch on drums, Dominic Aitchison on bass, and Stuart Braithwaite on guitar and vocals. Photo / Getty Images

Instead of a classic rock standard, the first song Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite learned to play on the guitar as a kid was the Velvet Underground’s squawking opiate epic Heroin.

“That sounds painfully hipster, doesn’t it?

