Russell Brown: Facing the music

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Local artists, like Benee, struggle to get their voices heard as mainstream media ditch concert reviews. Photo / Getty Images

When Canadian author Matthew Goody dug into the research for Needles & Plastic, his comprehensive 2022 “illustrated discography” of Flying Nun Records, one thing stood out for him: how much of the story was there

