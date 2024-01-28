Review: Spend a penny on Wim Wenders’ Tokyo gem

Happy in his work: Koji Yakusho is Hirayama in Perfect Days. Photo / Supplied

Film-maker Wim Wenders (interviewed in last week’s issue and now on listener.co.nz) has long been king of cinema’s tourist influencers. Many would have hankered to visit the American southwest after seeing Paris, Texas. If there’s not a Wings of Desire tour of Berlin, there should be. And his Buena Vista Social Club documentary undoubtedly did wonders for visitor numbers to Cuba.

You suspect that Perfect Days will have a similar effect on the Tokyo Toilet Project, a showcase of architecturally designed public loos in Shibuya. Clearly, there are worse places in the world to be the janitor. The dutiful Hirayama (Koji Yakusho) seems happy in his work and his single life of simple routines and pleasures, some of which – his photography, his literary and musical taste – suggest he’s better educated and from a more privileged background than his humble employment would suggest.

Wenders makes a bonsai drama of a week or so in his life, one gently interrupted by a teenage niece arriving for an unscheduled stay, dealing with a flaky young co-worker, and another that might challenge his monk-like existence. Yakusho, who won the best actor prize at Cannes last year, is captivatingly understated throughout this sweet, sad, and yes fragrant film. Well worth spending a penny.

Rating out of 5: ★★★★

Perfect Days, directed by Wim Wenders, is in cinemas now.



