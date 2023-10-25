Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Rolling Stones’ flash new album offers satisfaction

By Graham Reid
6 mins to read
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards: Still going strong. Photo / Getty Images

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards: Still going strong. Photo / Getty Images

On their 1964 self-titled debut album, their 20-year-old manager Andrew Loog Oldham wrote, “The Rolling Stones are more than a group, they are a way of life.”

For many of us, the Stones became a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener