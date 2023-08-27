Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Podcaster solo act takes sci-fi thriller Monolith to great heights

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Lily Sullivan stars in a triumph of one-woman, one-location, one-great-idea storytelling. Photo / Supplied

Lily Sullivan stars in a triumph of one-woman, one-location, one-great-idea storytelling. Photo / Supplied

Every now and then a small film comes along with an even smaller cast and proves you don’t need money, CGI and big studios to make great cinema.

Monolith is just such a triumph of

Latest from The Listener