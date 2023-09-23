Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: One for the real troupers

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Actors Molly Gordon and Ben Platt in Theatre Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. Photo / Supplied

Actors Molly Gordon and Ben Platt in Theatre Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. Photo / Supplied

I was so hooked by Theater Camp’s self-assured elan that I scrawled three pages of notes in the darkened cinema without noticing that my pen had run out of ink. But as they say in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener